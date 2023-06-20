Arjan Bhullar tells Anatoly Malykhin: “You’re going to answer for everything you said”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, the war of words between Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin finally comes to an end when they meet inside the ring.

Having been scheduled to face each other several times, the two heavyweight title holders have had to wait a long time to settle the score but on June 23 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the time for talking is over.

With Bhullar remaining inactive since defeating Brandon Vera to become the world champion over two years ago, Anatoly Malykhin climbed up the heavyweight rankings, producing a great streak to win the interim title and set up a huge unification clash.

For far too long, there have been two top heavyweights in the division and whilst Malykhin has his own points to prove, Bhullar has a lot of questions that he must finally tackle heads on.

With his injuries and contract negotiations delaying contenders keen to establish themself at the top of the MMA mountain, Arjan Bhullar will now take on an undefeated rival who’s been on a supreme roll under the ONE spotlight.

Still, he is looking to prove that he is the one and only world champion in the division. Understandably, it’s a huge night in the career of ‘Singh’.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Arjan Bhullar spoke about making a statement on fight night and dishing out some revenge to his opponent:

“It's me and you [Malykhin] locked in a cage. You're going to answer for everything you said. And we're going to see who is who and what is what.” [19:30 onwards]

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube account this June 23.

