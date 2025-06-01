Arman Tsarukyan defends Islam Makhachev, says Jack Della Maddalena is tougher than Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan has been inactive for over a year, as he last competed in April 2024 when he defeated Charles Oliveira via split decision at UFC 300. Tsarukyan received his first title opportunity earlier this year at UFC 311 against Islam Makhachev. However, 'Ahalkalakets' pulled out of the bout at the eleventh hour because of a back injury.
Makhachev has since decided to vacate his lightweight title, announcing his plans to move up to welterweight, leading many to claim he is ducking Ilia Topuria. However, the No.1-ranked lightweight has defended the Russian fighter from such allegations.
In a recent interview with Islam Babadzhanov, Tsarukyan was initially asked if he believes Makhachev is the favorite against Jack Della Maddalena. The Armenian fighter said:
"I see Islam as the favorite because of wrestling, control, chokes. Islam, I think he has a much better wrestling game and can easily take [him] down."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Ahalkalakets' believes that, in contrast to Topuria, 'JDM' will be a more difficult challenge for Makhachev. He added:
"Absolutely, but Maddalena has got good boxing, too. So, it is either Topuria or Maddalena. But I even liked Maddalena better. Topuria just hits harder and takes more punches, but Maddalena [is] technically better exactly if to speak striking wise... No, I don't agree [that fighting JDM is easier]. It's going to be a tough fight, too. Maddalena would be harder for Islam than [the] Topuria fight."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:
Following Makhachev's decision to vacate the lightweight title, the UFC announced that Topuria will face Oliveira for the vacant belt at UFC 317 later this month. Meanwhile, the former lightweight champion is expected to challenge 'JDM' for the welterweight title at a later date.
Arman Tsarukyan calls out Paddy Pimblett over lack of interest in matchup
Arman Tsarukyan needs at least one big win to re-enter the UFC lightweight title picture. While Tsarukyan has exchanged words with Paddy Pimblett, the latter recently downplayed his interest in the matchup, which sparked a reaction from 'Ahalkalakets,' who took to X to call 'The Baddy' out.
"It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up. Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:
If the UFC opts to book Pimblett against Justin Gaethje, it is unclear what will be available for Tsarukyan. A matchup with Dan Hooker, who is currently recovering from hand injury, could make sense as the two have exchanged words in the past.