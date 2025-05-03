Arman Tsarukyan fans flames with bold challenge to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp

Arman Tsarukyan voiced a cryptic callout toward Islam Makhachev after competing in a grappling match.

Ad

On Friday, May 2, Tsarukyan returned to competition for the first time since pulling out of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev.

The number one-ranked UFC lightweight competed in a grappling bout at Karate Combat 54, defeating Makkasharip Zaynukov, a training partner of Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, by decision.

Following his winning performance, Tsarukyan called out Makhachev by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I need one more guy from Khabib's team. Let's do it again."

Ad

Trending

Dana White announced Arman Tsarukyan would have to defeat another top UFC lightweight contender before receiving a title shot. Tsarukyan was offered to fight the number seven-ranked Mateusz Gamrot in July, which he turned down and claimed the matchup was "disrespectful."

Watch Tsarukyan call out Makhachev below:

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan breaks down UFC lightweight title picture

Islam Makhachev has voiced his interest in moving up to welterweight instead of defending his lightweight title again. The pound-for-pound king has delayed the change in divisions due to his training partner, Belal Muhammad, being the 170-pound champion.

While speaking to MONK3, Arman Tsarukyan explained the UFC lightweight title picture by saying:

"Now [Islam] is deciding whether he will stay at 155 or move to 170. The situation is unclear now... Right now I am not in the title race, because I got injured, my turn has passed, but if there is [a fight] for the vacant title - I will fight for the vacant title. If [Islam] stays [at lightweight], he will fight with someone. Most likely, it will be Topuria. And after Topuria, he will fight with me if I win another fight or, let's say, if no new name comes up."

Ad

Tsarukyan also had this to say

"If Islam fights on June 28th, then the next time he will fight is in October. [Islam] is waiting for the fight between Belal and Maddalena. If Belal wins, then he stays at lightweight. If Belal loses, then he will most likely move [to welterweight] and fight Maddalena so that he has two belts."

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan called for a rematch against number two-ranked Charles Oliveira or a fresh matchup against number six-ranked Dan Hooker. The 28-year-old Armenian claimed the offered bout against Mateusz Gamrot wouldn't solidify him a title shot.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.