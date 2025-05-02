Arman Tsarukyan lays out lightweight title scenario amid Islam Makhachev’s uncertain UFC future

Arman Tsarukyan has weighed in on the UFC lightweight title scenario amidst uncertainty surrounding champion Islam Makhachev’s UFC future. Makhachev was slated to battle Tsarukyan at UFC 311. However, the Armenian fighter withdrew at the 11th hour because of an injury.

Makhachev successfully defended his strap at UFC 311 against short-notice opponent Renato Moicano, winning via Round 1 submission. After the fight, Makhachev announced his plans to move up to welterweight or potentially to middleweight to become a UFC double champion.

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria moved to lightweight and has called out the Dagestani champion. However, Makhachev and his team have not agreed to a fight with Topuria.

Tsarukyan, the No.1-ranked lightweight, has to fight another top contender before getting a potential shot at the champion. However, if Makhachev moves to the 170-pound division, 'Ahalkalakets' wants to compete for the vacant belt. In a recent sit-down with Monk3, he said:

"Now [Islam] is deciding whether he will stay at 155 or move to 170. The situation is unclear now... If there is [a fight] for the vacant title - I will fight for the vacant title. If [Islam] stays [at lightweight], he will fight with someone. Most likely, it will be Topuria. And after Topuria, he will fight with me if I win another fight or, let's say, if no new name comes up."

He added:

"I think we won't have to wait long. If Islam fights on June 28th, then the next time he will fight is in October. [Islam] is waiting for the fight between Belal and Maddalena. If Belal wins, then he stays at lightweight. If Belal loses, then he will most likely move [to welterweight] and fight Maddalena so that he has two belts."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

When Dana White commented on Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC future

At the UFC 311 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about what is next for Arman Tsarukyan and if he will get a title shot next, despite withdrawing from the main event.

White revealed that the 28-year-old is going back "to the drawing board" and the promotion will figure out what’s next based on how things play out for Tsarukyan next year. However, he would have to fight his way up for the title.

"No. He's going back to the drawing board. I don't want anybody to fight hurt, ever, but we've been in these positions before... You miss opportunities sometimes and he did. We'll see how things play out for him next year."

Check out Dana White's comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:

