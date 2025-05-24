Arman Tsarukyan gets 100% real on potential Paddy Pimblett clash, outlines why "it makes sense"

Arman Tsarukyan, in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett as an opponent. Despite usually being selective about who he regards as a worthy challenge, Tsarukyan highlighted Pimblett as a sensible foe.

During the sitdown, Tsarukyan was asked to evaluate Pimblett as a fighter. Despite the trash talk that 'The Baddy' has aimed in his direction on occasion, Tsarukyan was respectful in assessing him, hailing Pimblett as a legitimate top 10 UFC lightweight. 'Ahalkalakets,' said:

"Paddy, he looked very good in his last fight and now we can say he can beat top 10 fighters. I don't know, so he's #8 or something, and he's not gonna fight very soon. Maybe he wants to fight at the end of this year, but I wanna fight this summer and then at the end of this year."

When asked if Tsarukyan would accept a bout with Pimblett, he was more than willing, highlighting the Brit's recent win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

"Yeah, I'll take that. I'll take that because he has a big name. He just beat Michael Chandler, and he has a six or seven [fight] win streak. He's never lost in the UFC, so it makes sense to get back and get more fans from the U.K."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's thoughts on Paddy Pimblett below:

Tsarukyan and Pimblett have history. The Scouser mentioned him in his UFC 314 post-fight interview. However, it seems far more likely that Pimblett will challenge the winner of the UFC 317 main event, which features a championship bout for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Arman Tsarukyan recently turned down Mateusz Gamrot rematch

The last fighter to beat Arman Tsarukyan is Mateusz Gamrot, who scraped by him via razor-thin split-decision at UFC Vegas 57. The outcome was controversial, with some believing that Tsarukyan had done enough to win.

In recent weeks, Tsarukyan was offered a rematch with Gamrot. However, 'Ahalkalakets' was not interested in avenging his loss, citing Gamrot's low rank of No. 7.

