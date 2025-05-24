  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Arman Tsarukyan gets 100% real on potential Paddy Pimblett clash, outlines why "it makes sense"

Arman Tsarukyan gets 100% real on potential Paddy Pimblett clash, outlines why "it makes sense"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 24, 2025 22:11 GMT
UFC 300: Oliveira v Tsarukyan - Source: Getty
Arman Tsarukyan (pictured) evaluates Paddy Pimblett as an opponent. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Arman Tsarukyan, in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett as an opponent. Despite usually being selective about who he regards as a worthy challenge, Tsarukyan highlighted Pimblett as a sensible foe.

Ad

During the sitdown, Tsarukyan was asked to evaluate Pimblett as a fighter. Despite the trash talk that 'The Baddy' has aimed in his direction on occasion, Tsarukyan was respectful in assessing him, hailing Pimblett as a legitimate top 10 UFC lightweight. 'Ahalkalakets,' said:

"Paddy, he looked very good in his last fight and now we can say he can beat top 10 fighters. I don't know, so he's #8 or something, and he's not gonna fight very soon. Maybe he wants to fight at the end of this year, but I wanna fight this summer and then at the end of this year."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When asked if Tsarukyan would accept a bout with Pimblett, he was more than willing, highlighting the Brit's recent win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I'll take that. I'll take that because he has a big name. He just beat Michael Chandler, and he has a six or seven [fight] win streak. He's never lost in the UFC, so it makes sense to get back and get more fans from the U.K."
Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's thoughts on Paddy Pimblett below:

Ad

Tsarukyan and Pimblett have history. The Scouser mentioned him in his UFC 314 post-fight interview. However, it seems far more likely that Pimblett will challenge the winner of the UFC 317 main event, which features a championship bout for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Arman Tsarukyan recently turned down Mateusz Gamrot rematch

The last fighter to beat Arman Tsarukyan is Mateusz Gamrot, who scraped by him via razor-thin split-decision at UFC Vegas 57. The outcome was controversial, with some believing that Tsarukyan had done enough to win.

Ad

In recent weeks, Tsarukyan was offered a rematch with Gamrot. However, 'Ahalkalakets' was not interested in avenging his loss, citing Gamrot's low rank of No. 7.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications