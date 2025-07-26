Arman Tsarukyan goes nuclear on Paddy Pimblett while calling for Liverpudlian's removal from UFC rankings: "That's crazy"

Arman Tsarukyan downplayed Paddy Pimblett's recent victories over UFC veterans, stating that the Brit should be removed from the official lightweight rankings.

No. 9-ranked Pimblett is viewed as one of the frontrunners for the lightweight title shot after his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

However, Tsarukyan strongly disagrees with the assessment. During a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Tsarukyan said:

"You've got to delete [Pimblett] from the rankings... He doesn't even deserve to be in the top 10. The last three guys he beat, it was Chandler who had three [straight] losses, Bobby Green had three or four losses, Tony Ferguson had eight losses. That's crazy! And you want to bring that guy to fight for the title? That's just... I don't know."

To reinforce his argument, Tsarukyan referenced a social media post highlighting the combined record of Pimblett's last three opponents in their recent UFC fights, which was 0-13.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (19:40):

Arman Tsarukyan on Paddy Pimblett jumping the queue for the title shot, what's next for him

Paddy Pimblett is considered a strong frontrunner for the title shot, primarily due to his star power and the longstanding rivalry with champion Ilia Topura, a combination that holds promising commercial appeal.

During his aforementioned appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan, the No.1-ranked lightweight, was asked about the chances of Pimblett jumping the queue for a title shot. Tsarukyan replied:

"Nobody said he's getting the title shot. They're still figuring out who is fighting for the title - Me, Gaethje or Paddy. But I know they've got to put me because I'm the No.1 contender right now... If it's not a title fight, it's probably Gaethje or Pimblett or Hooker." [14:55]

He added:

"I want to fight for the title as soon as possible because I deserve my spot, I'm here... Nobody can take it because nobody deserves to fight for the title more than me." [16:10]

Talks of Pimblett potentially getting a title shot intensified after he entered the octagon to face off with Topuria following the Spaniard's lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Dana White criticized the face-off, indicating that the UFC brass had not finalized Pimblett as the next title challenger. Later, Tsrukyan claimed that the face-off was a "mistake" made by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

