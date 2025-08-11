Arman Tsarukyan goes nuclear on Paddy Pimblett over lightweight title drama: "Sit your goofy a** down"

Paddy Pimblett hopes to leapfrog the lightweight pecking order to fast-track a title shot. Suffice it to say, No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan is not a fan of the idea.

Tsarukyan is in a precarious position with the world's premier MMA promotion after pulling out of his scheduled UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev at the last minute.

While 'Ahalkalakets'' team attributed a back injury as the culprit, many suspect that it was, in fact, a weight-cutting issue that prompted such a drastic step.

The net result was that Tsarukyan was snubbed for Charles Oliveira when Ilia Topuria moved up to fight for the vacant 155-pound strap. Unfortunately, Topuria's win didn't solve Tsarukyan's problems.

'El Matador' shares a well-known rivalry with Pimblett, and the Scouser was called into the octagon to face off with the newly minted champion at UFC 317. This fueled rumors that 'The Baddy' might be next in line for the title, a narrative Pimblett has since leaned into.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the 30-year-old claimed that while there might be other contenders who were more deserving of a title shot than him, Tsarukyan was not one of them.

Not one to let it slide, 'Ahalkalakets' clapped back at Pimblett in a post on X, disputing the quality of his MMA resume:

"You’re a nobody, a trash can at most. Daddy Dana fed you a couple [of] senior citizens to build your hype. That’s all you are, hype. I earned everything in my career; nothing was handed to me, you bum. Now sit your goofy a** down and wait until Daddy tells you what to do."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC @ArmanUfc You’re a nobody, a trash can at most. Daddy Dana fed you a couple senior citizens to build your hype. That’s all you are, hype. I earned everything in my career, nothing was handed to me you bum. Now sit your goofy ass down and wait until Daddy tells you what to do

Paddy Pimblett explains why he doesn't like Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett have long been at each other's throats. Pimblett's dislike for his fellow lightweight, however, seems to go beyond fighting. During an interview with Daniel Cormier. 'The Baddy' revealed that his hatred toward 'Ahalkalakets'' stems from the Russian's rich upbringing.

For context, the American Top Team affiliate hails from a wealthy and affluent family. The consensus is that his father, Nairi Tsarukyan, has amassed considerable fortunes through a successful construction business in Russia and beyond.

One look at Arman's social media is all it takes to get a glimpse of the luxurious life he leads outside of fighting. Pimblett seems to disapprove of Tsarukyan's background. Speaking to Cormier, he said:

"He is a little posh boy who has had everything handed to him. He's got about 40 cars or something. Million-dollar cars lad... He is a rich kid; his dad is a multi-millionaire. His dad has got a big, crazy business... [Tsarukyan] never had to work hard for nothing in his life. Everything's been passed down to him on a silver platter."

