Arman Tsarukyan makes surprising prediction for potential Islam Makhachev rematch for UFC lightweight title

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has weighed in on the possible outcome of a rematch between him and current lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

After his impressive victory at the UFC Austin event, the 27-year-old made an appearance at the post-fight press conference. During his interaction with the media, Tsarukyan was asked for his prediction for a second fight against the Dagestani.

Tsarukyan said that in the best-case scenario, he could finish the champion in the opening round of the fight:

"I'm always thinking the best-case scenario and I feel like I can knock him out in the first round," said Tsarukyan.

Check out his full appearance at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference below:

Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev first locked horns at UFC Fight Night 149 in April 2019. The night marked the 27-year-old's debut in the octagon.

The pair engaged in a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair that went the 15-minute distance. In the end, Makhachev was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of the Dagestani.

The bout was declared the 'Fight of the Night' for that event and both fighters received an additional sum of $50,000 each for their efforts.

Since the loss, Tsarukyan has been on an incredible run in the promotion and has won eight of his subsequent nine encounters.

Dana White weighs in on the idea of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC CEO Dana White also attended the UFC Austin post-fight press conference on December 2, where he was asked about the idea of Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev fighting in Abu Dhabi.

The 54-year-old responded by saying that the rematch could prove to be a big affair in the Middle East:

"[It would be] big. Yeah it's a great stylistic matchup, that's a great fight."

Watch the video below from 1:30:

Arman Tsarukyan went toe-to-toe against Beneil Dariush in a five-round main event on December 2. The fight took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The 27-year-old scored arguably the biggest victory of his career as he made quick work of Dariush, knocking him out just 64 seconds into the fight. Tsarukyan also received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for the knockout.