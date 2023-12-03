That’s a great fight” - Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in Abu Dhabi would be massive, says Dana White

Arman Tsarukyan's statement-making victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin put the lightweight division on notice, and at the age of just 27, he is a bonafide title contender.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, a clash between Tsarukyan and champion Islam Makhachev would be an enormous fight, particularly if it were hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The two lightweights have faced off once before, with Tsarukyan making his promotional debut against Makhachev. Fans were treated to one of the most high-level grappling matchups in the division's history, and their bout at UFC on ESPN+ 7 was awarded Fight of the Night.

Following Arman Tsarukyan's first-round KO over Beneil Dariush, Dana White appeared in front of the media. He was asked how "big" a potential Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan rematch would be in the Middle East, and he said this:

"[It would be] big. Yeah it's a great stylistic matchup, that's a great fight."

Arman Tsarukyan is set to move from No.8 to No.4 on the lightweight rankings following UFC Austin, whilst it is unclear how many positions Beneil Dariush will fall.

Dariush has now suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats and may take an extended break from competition to allow his brain to recover fully.

Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev and predicts he will KO the lightweight champ

Arman Tsarukyan's stunning KO win over Beneil Dariush sent shockwaves around the MMA world. Whilst the surging lightweight contender is a touted prospect, almost no one would have predicted such an incredible finish.

Following his win, Tsarukyan called out Islam Makhachev and proclaimed that he would finish the lightweight king.

The pair faced off in 2019 in what was an incredibly close fight that Makhachev won via decision. According to Tsarukyan, he is a far better fighter now than when the pair previously met.

But Makhachev appears likely to be facing either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje next, based on comments made by Dana White.

Following his win over Dariush at UFC Austin, Arman Tsarukyan was interviewed in the octagon, where he took to calling out Islam Makhachev. He said this:

"So, Islam is a different level of fighter. But we fought four years ago. I was 22 years old, now I'm 27. I''ve improved, and now the next fight is going to be different. I'm going to knock him out, that's it."

