Arman Tsarukyan proposing $500,000 bet with Ilia Topuria for potential title fight sends fans reeling: "That’s peanuts for Ilia"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 26, 2025 03:49 GMT
Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan
Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan's (left) challenge to Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Arman Tsarukyan fired back with a bold offer after Ilia Topuria dismissed him as the next challenger.

The top-ranked UFC lightweight took his campaign for a title shot to another level, offering a half-million-dollar bet that he would beat Topuria. The offer followed Topuria’s public comments about vacating the lightweight belt rather than facing Tsarukyan.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Tsarukyan said:

"I can put like half a million if he beat me. If I beat him, he’s gonna give me a half a million... If he wants to make that, I’m down. We can shake hands, fight.”
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Tsarukyan's comments, with one fan writing:

"That’s peanuts for Ilia."
Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Easiest bet in the world for Ilia."
"That’s like 20 bucks to him."
"Somehow, after Arman had to pull out of that last fight, he's gotten the "spoiled rich kid" label slapped on him, and it's sticking hard. He needs a PR guy to help turn his image around because he seems unable to do it on his own. Just an observation."
"He's doing all this BS instead of just accepting a random fight, beating them and getting the title shot like everyone else. Like, I get he's #1 contender, but he missed weight for [his] first title fight. It would be a silly business move to book Arman's next fight as a title fight."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan&#039;s challenge to Ilia Topuria. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan's challenge to Ilia Topuria. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Tsarukyan is 9-1 since losing his UFC debut to Islam Makhachev. His recent wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush have cemented him as the top contender at 155 pounds.

However, he’s yet to get his title shot, thanks in part to pulling out of UFC 311 due to a back injury. That move didn’t sit well with UFC CEO Dana White, who now seems hesitant to grant Arman the next crack at gold.

Ilia Topuria claims he would vacate title before facing Arman Tsarukyan

Ilia Topuria has no interest in defending his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan. The newly crowned champion questioned Tsarukyan’s reliability after the Armenian pulled out of a scheduled title fight at UFC 311, citing a back injury.

Topuria doubled down by naming Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett as potential next opponents. Speaking in a recent stream with Nelk Boys, Topuria said:

“They are gonna give him a fight before the title shot because there’s no way. I’m the world champion, I’m never gonna give him a chance to fight for the world title. I would be like, listen, if that’s the case, take my belt. I don’t do it.”
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
