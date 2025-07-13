Arman Tsarukyan shares update on Khamzat Chimaev's fight camp for UFC 319 clash against Dricus du Plessis: "He has a lot of energy" 

Khamzat Chimaev is training for the biggest fight of his career as he prepares to take on middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. The event will go down on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

The undefeated middleweight contender has been joined by top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in camp. The Armenian has thrown his full support behind Chimaev and is helping sharpen his tools ahead of the clash.

Tsarukyan has been training side-by-side with Chimaev, offering his services in wrestling, striking, and everything that 'Borz' needs to be prepared. Despite being two weight classes below, he’s committed to doing whatever the team needs.

The two have been putting in work at the JAXXON Podcast facility in Los Angeles, California. Speaking about Chimaev's preparation in a recent video on JAXXON Podcast channel, Tsarukyan said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He looks sharp. So excited to see him as a UFC champion. So far, his camp is going well, [and] he's healthy. He has a lot of energy, and I'm just here to help him. If they need the wrestling, I’ll wrestle. If they need striking, I’ll strike. I want him to be a UFC champ."

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Chimaev looks to be in solid shape for the fight, getting past du Plessis won’t be an easy task. The South African champ has already silenced the doubters with back-to-back title defenses. He’s proven durable, dangerous, and methodical in his victories.

While Chimaev has mauled his way through opponents with suffocating pressure, questions remain about how he’ll handle five high-paced rounds. If the fight stretches deep into championship territory, some believe the tide turns in favor of du Plessis.

Former champion Robert Whittaker, who was submitted by Chimaev at UFC 308, thinks du Plessis may outlast him if it goes the distance. He joins a growing number of fighters who see Chimaev’s gas tank as the only crack in his otherwise vicious armor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.