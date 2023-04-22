Rising UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has set his sights on two-time title challenger Brian Ortega.

The use of the term "redemption" by Arnold Allen is particularly intriguing when one considers the fact that both he and Brian Ortega have suffered defeats at the hands of former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

In Allen's case, his 12-fight win streak came to an end in a recent UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City, where he was defeated by the dominant Hawaiian.

Despite this setback, 'Almighty' remains resolute in his pursuit of featherweight gold and has wasted no time in targeting top-level opponents like 'T-City'. A victory over someone of Ortega's caliber would be a significant step towards achieving that goal, and the British native clearly recognizes the opportunity that is before him.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the No.4-ranked featherweight contender remarked:

"This matchup makes the most sense, we're both in the same position we're looking for redemption. He's had his title shot I'm still trying to earn mine. "

He added:

"He's fantastic, he's a great competitor. Really good Jiu-Jitsu, he's showing some really good knockout power, he has out struck some great strikers as well so he's not just the one-trick pony. I'm sure he's gonna come back better than ever off this injury so he's looking to rebound and earn himself a title shot again I'm looking the rebound. "

Check out Arnold Allen's entire remarks below (from 9:06 onwards):

Arnold Allen inhibits a fan on Twitter following Max Holloway defeat

Despite suffering his first loss in nine years at the hands of former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Arnold Allen is refusing to let the defeat get him down. The British fighter put up a valiant effort against Holloway in the UFC Kansas City main event, but ultimately came up short as the Hawaiian secured a unanimous decision victory.

However, Allen's resilience in the face of defeat has not gone unnoticed by fans and pundits alike. When an MMA fan attempted to insult 'Almighty' on Twitter by suggesting that the loss to Holloway would relegate him to preliminary bouts at UFC events, the 29-year-old was quick to hit back with a terse response.

To which the English mixed martial artist responded:

"And you can beat me off."

