"Stylistically, it suits him better" - Arnold Allen predicts "interesting" fight between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett

During a video posted to his YouTube channel, Arnold Allen took the time to comment on tonight's UFC Austin main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett, two of his featherweight rivals.

The Brit's last outing saw him put on arguably the greatest performance of his entire MMA career, stopping Dan Hooker via punches in the first round. Following his UFC London win against the New Zealander, the No.6-ranked featherweight took the opportunity to call out Kattar, but the fight never came to fruition.

Sitting down to analyze tonight's headliner, Allen remained undecided on who will come away with the victory, but does believe the matchup suits Emmett more than it does his opponent.

"It's a dangerous fight for Kattar. Someone like Emmett could cause him a lot of problems, because he's not the fastest mover on his feet... I'm kind of favoring Emmett in this fight, to be honest. Stylistically, I think it suits him better than it suits for Kattar... Five rounds with Emmett throwing bombs at your head is a tough one."

After delving deeper into the clash, the 28-year-old changed his mind, this time opting for Calvin Kattar, saying:

"I'm just edging towards Kattar actually, I'm gonna take it back. I'm edging towards Kattar getting the win, I think decision. But, it'll be interesting."

With the top featherweights mostly booked, Allen may have to fight down the rankings in order to compete in the octagon. Rising stars Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze are two potential opponents for the Englishman, but a meeting with Movsar Evloev could be on the cards following the Russian's recent callout.

Check out what Arnold Allen had to say about the heavy-hitting clash in the video below:

Calvin Kattar, Josh Emmett, and the rest of UFC Austin

Alongside the thrilling main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett that we will get to witness on today's card, there are a handful of other fights that are more than capable of stealing the show and a subsequent performance bonus.

Kevin Holland will try to extend his winning run over the weekend, but must first get past veteran Tim Means, who is more than happy to put a halt to opponents' hype trains.

Also on the card, former Knockout of the Year owner Joaquin Buckley will face his toughest octagon test yet when he stands across from the well-rounded Albert Duraev.

