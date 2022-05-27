"As human beings we don't get smaller with time" - Chael Sonnen is confident about Paulo Costa missing weight in potential Luke Rockhold fight

Chael Sonnen continues to express his displeasure with Paulo Costa staying at middleweight. Sonnen has now confidently claimed that 'Borrachinha' will not make weight in a potential against Luke Rockhold.

'The American Gangster' wonders how many pounds of concession Costa will be allowed by Rockhold in the former champion's return fight. Referring to himself in third-person, Sonnen recalled his attempts to make Costa move up to light heavyweight. While the former UFC middleweight is ready to eat his words if proven wrong, he is confident the situation won't arise. Sonnen recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Paulo can't make weight. Paulo's not going to make weight. I'm not looking into some crystal ball here. We know as human beings we don'tget smaller with time. We know about the work ethic and training of Paulo Costa. We know that Chael personally has made a very loud and boisterous push to get Paulo out of division completely and just give him a fresh coat of paint, a new start at 205 pounds. Now if I'm wrong and he pulls down to 185, fine, eat my words. But I'm very comfortable telling you guys that's not going to happen."

Chael Sonnen has repeatedly suggested a move up to 205 lbs for Costa, with the Brazilian's issues making weight at 185 lbs. According to 'The American Gangster', Costa's road to a title shot at light heavyweight is not very long.

Paulo Costa will seemingly continue at middleweight against the wishes of UFC president Dana White

A middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa was shifted to light heavyweight after 'Borrachinha' failed to make weight in October last year. The Brazilian contender was a "nightmare" for UFC president Dana White leading up to the fight as he couldn't even match the catchweight limit of 195 lbs.

Costa dropped a unanimous decision against Vettori in a bout that White claimed was the Brazilian's last fight at middleweight.

However, Costa's manager Wallid Ismail insists that 'Borrachinha' will stay on at 185 lbs. According to Ismail, the Brazilian fighter's weight miss fiasco was the result of a bicep injury.

While Rockhold and Costa were initially expected to meet at UFC 277, it seems the bout has been postponed to a later date in August. According to the former UFC champion, the delay is a result of Costa not agreeing to a number of terms for the bout.

