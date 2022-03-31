"He's not just good, he's not just a great fighter, he's more than that" - Chael Sonnen likes Paulo Costa's chances at light heavyweight

Chael Sonnen recently shared his opinion on Paulo Costa's chances in the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

In a recent episode of Beyond the Fight uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen gave his reactions to the UFC's upcoming middleweight fights – Whittaker vs. Vettori and Strickland vs. Pereira.

In between his discussions, 'The American Gangster' also spoke about Paulo Costa and suggested that light heavyweight would be a better division for 'The Eraser' to fight in rather than going back to middleweight.

Supporting his opinion on Costa, Sonnen said:

"[Paulo Costa's] awesome. He's not just good, he's not just a great fighter, he's more than that. He's something special and... I want to see him at light heavyweight. I'm all alone. It does not matter how much I want that... He's not going to 205 pounds, according to him... As a fan I feel that I'm owed an explanation... When I come out and I make a case for you guys about... how quickly a blueprint could at least be fictionally be put into place and fabricated to get him, Paulo Costa, to a world title fight at 205 pounds, it's pretty quick. It's pretty damn compelling."

Check out Chael Sonnen discussing the middleweight division and Paulo Costa below:

Chael Sonnen applauds Paul Craig for calling out Anthony Smith

Chael Sonnen believes Paul Craig made a good decision by calling out Anthony Smith, the No.5-ranked fighter in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

Sonnen praised the fighter for his recent performance at UFC London in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Commending the Scotsman for calling out 'Lionheart', he said:

"When Craig was done, he called out Anthony Smith. He called out Anthony Smith... godd**n that was a good idea. Something has been going on with 'Lionheart'... I cannot get an answer on what it was, something, I got to leave it at something. He wants to fight to the point that he told me, 'I will even go up a weight class. I will even go [up] a weight class'... that is how badly he wants to get back in there."

Check out Chael Sonnen talk about Paul Craig below:

Sonnen believes that this might prove to be a good opportunity for Anthony Smith to return to the octagon and put on a show like he has done earlier in his career. 'The American Gangster' also feels that this will be an excellent opportunity for Craig to showcase his best performance against an opponent of such high rank.

Edited by Aziel Karthak