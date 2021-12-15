Askar Askarov throws shade at Dan Hooker for losing to Islam Makhachev as he calls out Kai Kara-France for a fight

Askar Askarov (14-0-1) wants to take on Kai Kara-France (23-9-0) in an intriguing, clash of styles matchup down the line. While Kara-France is known for his prolific striking game, it is Askarov's grappling that sets him apart from most fighters in the flyweight division.

The Dagestani fighter took to Twitter to challenge 'No Blink' to a showdown in a fight that may determine the next contender for the flyweight title. While doing so, Askarov also jibed at Kara-France's teammate Dan Hooker for his recent submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Joshua 👊🏼😎 @JoshCano_



You can hear Dan Hooker verbally tap by screaming.



#MMATwitter #UFC267 #UFCVegas42 Dan Hooker unable to tap while Islam Makhachev had him in a DEEP kimura submission still gives me the chills..You can hear Dan Hooker verbally tap by screaming. Dan Hooker unable to tap while Islam Makhachev had him in a DEEP kimura submission still gives me the chills..You can hear Dan Hooker verbally tap by screaming.#MMATwitter #UFC267 #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/35l3oq2W5B

He further claimed that Kiwi fighters are unlikely to beat Dagestani fighters in bouts. He insinuated that Kara-France may suffer the same fate Hooker did when he fought Makhachev:

"@kaikarafrance I want to give you a chance to fight contender fight I am number 2 you are number 6 let’s see if anybody from your country can beat anyone from Dagestan we all know what happened last time."

Number one contender's fight or title shot - what's next for Kai Kara-France?

Askar Askarov is the No.2-ranked contender in the bantamweight division right now and is seemingly one win away from a title fight. Kai Kara-France is the No.6-ranked contender and it makes sense for him to fight Askarov next. A win against the No.2-ranked guy in the division will likely earn him a much coveted title shot.

Kai Kara-France picked up a spectacular knockout victory against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269. Following the win, Kara-France's teammate and reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya claimed 'No Blink' should be fighting for the title next.

"I had my f***ing money on this bi*ch, bro... Let's go, title shot. Hey, on the breakdown I said when Kai knocks him out it's a title shot. F**k everything else. Title shot or else we riot. We riot," Adesanya said.

Check out Israel Adesanya's ecstatic reaction to Kai Kara-France's knockout win below:

Whether he fights Askarov or challenges for the title next, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Kai Kara-France.

