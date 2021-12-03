'Khamzat was launching Gustafsson all over the place' - Tom Aspinall recalls watching Khamzat Chimaev train in Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev has made an impression on everyone in the UFC with his imposing presence. His freestyle wrestling prowess is a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division.

During an interview on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall recalled a time he saw 'Borz' warming up before a fight:

“You can't really avoid them at this point. I mean, he's everywhere... He's a scary guy from what I've seen. He actually made his debut, I believe, on the same card as me. Or I was on the same card as him in Abu Dhabi... He was warming up with Gustafsson…Obviously, Gustafson is a much bigger guy physically than Chimaev and the guy was just launching him all over the place," Aspinall recalled.

Watch the full Believe You Me podcast below:

Khamzat Chimaev undoubtedly left an impression on the heavyweight after he saw how 'Borz' controlled his fellow Swede. He displayed his extraordinary strength to manipulate a man who was two weight classes above him.

The Chechen-born Swede's remarkable power has been evident in all of his fights in the UFC. His strength may be what is giving him the confidence to challenge opponents much bigger than him.

"You fake gangster" - Khamzat Chimaev mocks Nate Diaz on Twitter

Nate Diaz has been outspoken about not fighting welterweight superstar Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz,' in turn, has been mocking Nate Diaz on social media.

In a recent Twitter post, Chimaev called the Stockton native a “fake gangster” for not considering a potential fight with him. The Swede does not mince words when calling out other fighters, and this was no different.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev



i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀 You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ?i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀 You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀

'Borz' didn't stop there as he followed up with a tweet aimed at Diaz's brother, Nick Diaz. He accused the older brother of being scared of him because the Stockton slugger allegedly ran away from Chimaev when they were in Vegas.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away 🤣 @NateDiaz209 say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away 🤣@NateDiaz209

Also Read Article Continues below

It is undeniable that Khamzat Chimaev will be a handful for any welterweight that fights him. He has earned the respect of everyone in the division, including welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Edited by Aziel Karthak