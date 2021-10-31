Asxab Tamaev claims Dana White sent him a DM about making Hasbulla Magomedov vs. Abdu Rozik fight in the UFC

Asxab Tamaev, the MMA fighter who promoted a potential fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik, claimed that Dana White messaged him on Instagram.

Tamaev shared a screenshot in which White is seen allegedly asking Tamaev to set up a fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Tajik YouTuber Abdu Rozik in the UFC.

In a screenshot posted by Asxab Tamaev, Dana White said:

"Hey man what's up u good?... we'd like to see Hasbulla and Abdurozik in UFC officially, can we do it somehow?... can u share your telegram acc?"

Asxab Tamaev made headlines for hosting a face-off between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik in the past. He uploaded a video of the face-off between the two, which went viral on social media.

Although the validity of the exchange is questionable, Hasbulla and Rozik were both in attendance at the recently concluded UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Hasbulla Magomedov made his long and highly anticipated appearance at a UFC event. The viral internet sensation was seen sitting with Dana White.

He also entered the octagon after Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker in the first round. Retired lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen celebrating with Hasbulla, carrying him on his shoulders.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik engaged in a physical altercation at UFC 267

Long-term social media rivals Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik clashed octagon-side at UFC 267.

After the main event between newly crowned light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz concluded, Hasbulla and Rozik got involved in a physical altercation.

Habsulla appeared to throw a leg kick at Rozik. However, the duo were unable to land strikes on each other as they were separated by team members. The heated altercation was recorded on camera.

