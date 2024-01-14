At which gym does Marcus McGhee train? All about the UFC bantamweight

Marcus McGhee is quickly becoming one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC bantamweight division.

In April 2023, McGhee made his UFC debut with a professional record of 6-1 and defeated Journey Newson by second-round submission. ‘The Maniac’ caught the attention of the MMA community, leading to fans wondering who he was.

McGhee was born in Detroit, Michigan, but now trains at the MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona. Over the past 10 years, he has been a primary training partner for UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who has praised ‘The Maniac’ many times.

Meanwhile, O’Malley isn’t the only top-tier UFC bantamweight that McGhee has worked closely with. The 33-year-old rising superstar also trains frequently with Mario Bautista, who secured a significant unanimous decision win against Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 84.

Since making his UFC debut, McGhee has stayed active and racked up two more wins. Firstly, the MMA Lab affiliate defeated JP Buys with a first-round knockout in August 2023.

He continued building momentum in his latest fight, a second-round TKO against Gaston Bolanos on Saturday, January 13, during the UFC Vegas 84 preliminary card. McGhee has solidified himself as a potential contender at 135 pounds, but the question is, what’s next?

Watch McGhee finish Bolanos at UFC Vegas 84 below:

What’s next for Marcus McGhee?

Marcus McGhee has proven he’s a fighter to watch in the stacked bantamweight division. With that said, McGhee is a humble person who doesn’t plan on rushing his career. During the UFC Vegas 84 post-fight press conference, ‘The Maniac’ had this to say about what’s next:

“Gotta be in front of a crowd, right? I don’t see how it can’t…I’m thinking probably April, sometime in April we will return. We will see how everything lays out. Make sure we get back. Make sure we’re healthy…I don’t think I’m ready for [a ranked opponent] yet to be honest.”

Despite having an entertaining fighting style, Marcus McGhee has fought in the UFC APEX for his three Octagon appearances. Therefore, he’s hoping to fight in front of a crowd that would have likely gone crazy during his UFC performances thus far.

Watch McGhee talk about what he wants next in the Octagon below:

