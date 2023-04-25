Aung La N Sang believes Arjan Bhullar won’t show up to fight Anatoly Malykhin

Aung La N Sang doesn’t think Arjan Bhullar will show up for a heavyweight world title unification bout against Anatoly Malykhin.

In May 2021, Bhullar became the ONE heavyweight world champion by defeating Brandon Vera at ONE: Dangal. Since then, ‘Singh’ has been dealing with injuries and contract negotiations, leaving him sidelined for nearly two years. Meanwhile, Malykhin claimed the ONE interim heavyweight world championship with a knockout win against Kirill Grishenko.

Malykhin and Bhullar have been scheduled for a heavyweight unification bout twice, with the latter pulling out once and a broadcasting mishap leading to a second postponement.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Aung La N Sang was asked if he plans to fight at light heavyweight again and who will win the heavyweight championship bout.

The former two-division world champion responded by saying:

“I don’t think Bhullar will show up to fight. He’s cancelled two times already. As for the Light Heavyweight we will see, I have some great fight ahead of me in the middleweight division.”

Bhullar and Malykhin are now scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12 this July 14, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Aung La N Sang’s next fight, meanwhile, will be at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first live event in North America. The Myanmar native is taking on Fan Rong, who hopes to secure his third win with ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Aung La N Sang is on fire, winning back-to-back fights by first-round knockouts.

Fan Rong is one of China’s best fighters and is a certified finisher with nineteen wins under his belt. ‘King Kong Warrior’ has six wins via knockout and eleven more via submission.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place on May 5 inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event can also be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

