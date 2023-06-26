Autographed Khabib Nurmagomedov card sells at 6.4x higher price than rare Jon Jones collectible 

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones are widely recognized as two of the most dominant fighters in the realm of mixed martial arts. Renowned for their exploits inside the octagon, both fighters elicit unparalleled reverence from fellow MMA practitioners, enthusiasts, and pundits alike.

Over the years, the MMA community has joined the long tradition of a vibrant market for sports memorabilia. Fans are always on the lookout for anything that could possibly have any connection to their favorite fighters, from signed merchandise to highly sought-after trading cards.

According to the latest edition of mmabay, an MMA collectibles roundup by MMA Junkie, an autographed Khabib Nurmagomedov card was sold for a staggering price, clearly surpassing the value of a rare Jon Jones collectible.

The 2023 Prizm Khabib Nurmagomedov Throwback Signature Auto Black card sold for a whopping $8500 in an eBay auction. The one-of-a-kind collectible features the signature of the former UFC lightweight champion, embodying the allure and exclusivity that passionate collectors seek.

In contrast, a 2012 Topps UFC Knockout Autograph Red Ruby 8/8 Bones On Card Auto Rare card signed by Jon Jones sold for a solid $1,325. Although impressive, the value is dwarfed by the incredible value of 'The Eagle's autographed card, which sold for over six times as much.

The large disparity reflects the awe and admiration with which Nurmagomedov is held in the MMA community. Furthermore, his legendary stature in the sport was cemented after he retired as an undefeated fighter, increasing the demand for his limited memorabilia.

When Jon Jones challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov's status as UFC GOAT

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. As the MMA community began to reflect on his legacy as a fighter, discussions surrounding Nurmagomedov's status as the undisputed 'GOAT' (greatest of all time) gained tremendous momentum.

Fight fans and experts hailed the Dagestani for his unprecedented dominance inside the octagon. However, Jon Jones voiced his dissent, claiming that Nurmagomedov's resume does not qualify him as the greatest competitor in the UFC. Jones made his case on Twitter by writing:

"15 world titles, numbers don’t lie."

The American went on to engage in a debate with Nurmagomedov's fans, emphasizing that true greatness is something that must be earned rather than bestowed upon:

"Not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately, four title fights ain't it, no matter how much we all like them."

Check out Jon Jones' tweets below:

BONY @JonnyBones 15 world titles, numbers don’t lie. 15 world titles, numbers don’t lie.

BONY @JonnyBones jay @jaywillis888 @JonnyBones Still salty @JonnyBones Still salty 😆 Not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately four title fights aint it, no matter how much we all like em twitter.com/jaywillis888/s… Not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately four title fights aint it, no matter how much we all like em twitter.com/jaywillis888/s…

