  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • B.J. Penn calls on Dana White and others for help amid ongoing legal battles: "I'm kicked out of the house"

B.J. Penn calls on Dana White and others for help amid ongoing legal battles: "I'm kicked out of the house"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 25, 2025 02:34 GMT
B.J. Penn (left) seeks help from Dana White (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
B.J. Penn (left) seeks help from Dana White (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

B.J. Penn has gone public with a desperate appeal to UFC CEO Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and former sponsors. The UFC icon recently claimed that he’s been kicked out of his childhood home in Hilo, Hawaii, and now lives in a studio nearby under the threat of arrest if he returns.

Ad

Penn's spiraling case includes multiple arrests tied to alleged abuse and violation of a restraining order filed by his mother. Penn insists that impostors have replaced his family. He also claims that there's been an orchestrated attempt to take everything he’s earned.

He’s asked the UFC and former business partners to step in before everything is stolen from him. He took to Instagram to release a verbal statement and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This message is for Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta. I need your guys' help. I've been pushed out. This is the house I grew up in. I've lived here my whole life... I'm kicked out of the house. An army moved in to all of these houses. I need your guys' help. They got me staying over here in this studio. If I go anywhere near the house up there, I try to get my dogs, get whatever I can, I'll be arrested. They got me over here staying in this studio. Just think about it. No one's here to help me." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"They want me to do my laundry at the laundromat, and I'm the world champion. I'm the one who went out there and took the punches, took the blows, and here we are getting pushed out of everything, about to have everything stolen from us. All the money I made from the UFC, UFC Gyms, all my sponsors, all invested back into my family, into everything. Every dollar I made invested back in. I'm about to get it all taken from me, and I need your guys' help. Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, Pat Tenore, come down this time and help this time, please."
Ad

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

B.J. Penn posted an unhinged message on Instagram just days back

B.J. Penn posted a disturbing Instagram message just days before asking for help from Dana White. He wrote about a vast conspiracy involving disguised impostors, underground tunnels, and the murder of his family.

The post included a graphic with aggressive language and threats, along with a long caption. Fans flooded the comments with concern for his mental health. Penn wrote:

Ad
"They took my mother out when she worked at the Department of agriculture 15 years ago, then they took out my dad, I don’t know when exactly. And then first kid out [Aeva] when she was just a brand new born baby, they replaced Aeva with another baby in disguise, and then the second baby, Kulia, is not even mine, she’s just in a disguise that looks like me."
Ad

He added:

"It was just me, and I realized that they use the trees and they use tunnels. They have tunnels everywhere under everybody’s house, but you piece of sh*t, murdering thieves don’t ever forget when you fu*k with me, you fu*k with the best! Wherever you wanna take it, I will beat you in every single fuc*ing area."
Ad

Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram post below:

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications