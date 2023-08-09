“Backup is way tougher than the real opponent” - Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis backup fighter unveiled, leaves fans in awe

Happy Punch Promotions has announced the official backup for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match.

On October 14, Paul is scheduled to fight Danis in a six-round boxing match at 195 pounds. Although fans are excited about the matchup, most people are worried ‘El Jefe’ will pull out, similar to what he did against KSI earlier this year.

Luckily, the influencer boxing promotion has taken the necessary steps to prevent the inconvenient situation.

If Danis pulls out of the boxing match, Paul will have a different opponent lined up and ready to fight. Happy Punch Promotions made the announcement on Twitter by saying:

“BREAKING: Hasim Rahman Jr. is confirmed as the official backup opponent for Logan Paul if Dillon Danis pulls out”

Some fans in the Twitter comment section believe Hasim Rahman Jr. is a tougher and more intriguing matchup for Paul: “The backup is WAY tougher than the real opponent, ” “Now THATS a fight. Should’ve been the one they announced,” and “i wanna see this more than dillon in terms of a challenge but dillon will entertain and it's a good fight for logan after two years off.”

Other fans think Paul would struggle against Rahman Jr.: “Logan will get drop if this happens honestly lol.” and “if Dillon backs out, we gonna see Logan get knocked out.”

Last but not least, a few fans are concerned Rahman Jr. wouldn’t make the 195-pound limit for a potential fight against Paul: “What’s the weight, surely hasim isn’t making 195 if he couldn’t make 205” and “Errr...... hasim?... what weight??? maybe get a backup to the backup if you know what I'm saying.”

Logan Paul adds pullout clause to contract for Dillon Danis

On January 14, Dillon Danis was supposed to fight KSI in a boxing match. Less than two weeks before the event, Danis pulled out and sent Misfits Boxing searching for a short-notice replacement opponent. Therefore, the influencer boxing promotion added a pullout clause to his contract with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul discussed the precaution on a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE:

“The clause is this, if he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury and then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pullout clause.”

Dillon Danis hasn’t fought since extending his Bellator record to 2-0 in June 2019. With that said, he’s done a phenomenal job of making himself relevant and growing his platform. Meanwhile, Logan Paul last fought in June 2021 when he went the distance in an exhibition against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

