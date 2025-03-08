"Batman couldn't beat that out of me" - Fans react to Daniel Cormier's hilarious "nipple covers" remark about Alex Pereira fighting at UFC 313

Daniel Cormier is super excited for the UFC 313 main event as Alex Pereira looks to defend his light heavyweight gold for the fourth time when he faces top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

During the UFC 313: Morning Weigh-In Show, 'DC' revealed that he was wearing "nipple covers" as he couldn't contain his excitement. Fans' reactions to DC's hilarious revelation have been amusing.

In the past week, 'Poatan' has been spotted with Cormier several times. In a video doing the rounds on social media, 'DC' was seen trying to test Pereira's takedown defense when they met.

The UFC Hall of Famer also had 'Poatan' on board in a recent video on his YouTube channel. Cormier praised the Brazilian champion and said that he had something unique that prevented his opponents from taking him down which is why they only chose to strike with him.

Check out Daniel Cormier showing his nipple covers in the video below (2:41:12):

Championship Rounds on X uploaded a screenshot from the above video of 'DC'.

Fans flooded the comments section, with user writing:

"Batman couldn't beat that out of me."

"Bro, ain’t nobody want to see thattt man," commented another fight fan.

"we have to send DC to dagestan for 2-3 years and forget," wrote one fan.

"DC be humiliating himself bad recently. I don't know whether he be doing this for fun and if it's an order from UFC execs," joked another.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Daniel Cormier was previously worried about Alex Pereira not training enough

Ahead of UFC 313, Alex Pereira was spotted multiple times during company events. 'Poatan' was in attendance for UFC 311 sitting next to his former rival Israel Adesanya. For UFC 312, the Brazilian UFC fighter traveled to Australia to corner Sean Strickland. The light heavyweight champion was also spotted with rapper Drake.

'Poatan' not spending enough time training appeared to bother Daniel Cormier, who said on an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Chael Sonnen:

"This dude [Alex Pereira] was seen in Australia last week still and he was shaking the hand of Drake as Drake went on stage for his concert... Pereira better get home. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Alex Pereira below (33:36):

