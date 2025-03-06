"Send DC to Dagestan," "0% TD accuracy" - Fans share hilarious reactions as Alex Pereira overpowers Daniel Cormier in on-the-spot grappling session

Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier found themselves in an impromptu wrestling tussle ahead of the former's upcoming UFC 313 main event. In a surprising turn of events, 'Poatan' seemed to get the better of Cormier in the session, stunning fans on social media.

A clip of the pair's friendly interaction has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, and with good reason. Pereira is a world-class kickboxer with legendary credentials. Meanwhile, Cormier is a former Olympian who came just shy of medalling in the tournament.

Check out Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier's friendly grappling session:

In the above clip, Cormier shot for an initial takedown on Pereira, who was holding a water bottle. Upon handing the bottle over to someone off-screen, he readies himself and immediately defends Cormier's takedown before securing the clinch. A surprised Cormier is then turned toward the wall.

Pereira drags him along, faking a few knees before the session comes to an end. Fans on X/Twitter had a field day with the clip, with one tweet jokingly suggesting that Cormier head to Dagestan to improve his wrestling.

"Send DC to Dagestan."

Others humorously referred to it as evidence of Pereira's improved takedown defense.

"I'm gonna count that as a takedown defense"

Though some fans opted to remind others that Cormier, in his prime, was a wrestling phenom matched by few.

"Prime DC ragdolls Alex"

Meanwhile, another fan poked fun at Cormier's takedown accuracy.

"DC got a 0% TD accuracy on these guys"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier wrestling

Part of the focus on Pereira's wrestling, both offensively and defensively, is that he will be defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev, who is the highest-level wrestler 'Poatan' has ever faced. Moreover, he is from the much-feared school of Dagestani wrestling.

Alex Pereira has been working on his wrestling ahead of UFC 313

It wasn't that long ago that Daniel Cormier expressed his concern over Alex Pereira's readiness for UFC 313. However, 'Poatan' assured the UFC Hall of Famer that he is taking his upcoming bout seriously. A clip of him polishing his wrestling with Glover Teixeira has also surfaced recently.

Check out Alex Pereira wrestling with Glover Teixeira:

However, Ankalaev was quick to react to it by warning Pereira that he had better be ready to wrestle for 25 minutes. This is in stark contrast to Ankalaev's previous promise to strike with Pereira.

