"Becoming the GOAT to the greatest coach of all time" - Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could soon be considered the greatest MMA coach in history

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has weighed in on 'The Eagle's potential as an MMA coach.

Speaking on the 'JavierMendezAKAPodcast', the AKA coach said he believes Nurmagomedov can become the greatest coach to ever exist in MMA history:

"He's [Khabib Nurmagomedov] becoming the coach with me and he's gonna become the bigger coach at one point or another because he has more love and more passion to watch the guys and make sure they are doing things that I do. I mean, I'm kinda the burning light that's burning bright but it's dimming. He's burning brighter than ever and he's such an unbelievable coach that, you know, I wouldn't doubt soon people [would] call him the greatest coach of all time, too. Becoming the GOAT to the greatest coach of all time, I can 100 percent see Khabib being that person," said Javier Mendez on his podcast.

Mendez also went on to reveal how Nurmagomedov changed in the gym after retiring from the sport of MMA:

"The only thing that's different about Khabib now, than before, is [that] before, no one could win a round except Islam [Makhachev] here and there. Now, he lets the guys win a lot...When he spars with them, he lets them win so that they can get better. But before when he was fighting, you're not getting it. You're getting your a-- whopped or you're getting handled properly."

You can watch a clip of the podcast below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 7-0 as a coach in 2021

2021 is shaping up to be a great year for Khabib Nurmagomedov who, after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and retiring from MMA, has taken up the role of an MMA coach.

'The Eagle' has carried forward his undefeated streak as a fighter to the new job of coaching as well. The 32-year-old is 7-0 as a coach in 2021.

With victories in different fighting organizations like UFC and Bellator, Nurmagomedov has become a strong contender for the title of 'Coach of the Year'.

