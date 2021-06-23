"Been working on this "3.0" version of myself"-Ciryl Gane is ready to unleash an evolved version in his upcoming clash with Alexander Volkov

Ciryl Gane recently revealed that we might be seeing a different version of him in the main event at UFC Vegas 30. According to the Frenchman, he will be unleashing an evolved version of himself on Saturday night which has been in the works for some time now.

Ciryl Gane recently took to Twitter to upload pictures from a training session where he can be seen hitting the pads. Ahead of his upcoming heavyweight clash against Alexander Volkov, Gane wrote:

"We’ve been working on this "3.0" version of myself for quite some time now...Let's get it out on Saturday and see what happens."

Let's get it out on Saturday and see what happens 😉 #AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/uwdRGyfG44 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) June 22, 2021

Ciryl Gane is still figuring himself out as a fighter

Ciryl Gane is relatively new to the sport of MMA despite being an accomplished Muay Thai fighter. 'Bon Gamin' made his professional MMA debut in 2018 for Canadian MMA promotion TKO and was signed by the UFC three fights later.

They say “the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward”, and I say let’s go ! 🚀#AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/wOjrOuBUJO — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) April 9, 2021

Ciryl Gane recently admitted that he is still young in his MMA career and hasn't fully figured himself out. According to Gane, his matchup against #5 ranked Volkov will be a good test to get to know himself better. Excited to prove himself and climb further up the rankings, Ciryl Gane told MyMMANews:

"I’m really excited about this fight because for me this is one of the best in this division. You know he’s tall, he’s heavy, he’s technical in his striking. Not only his striking but his ground game, his wrestling game. For me, it’s one of the best in this division so I’m really excited about that because I’m young in my career, I’m really young and this is a good test to know myself. Because I don’t know myself so this fight is going to help me find myself.”

Ciryl Gane is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov is coming off consecutive second-round TKO victories over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem in his last two outings. Although Ciryl Gane holds a perfect 8-0 professional record, he will be at a disadvantage in terms of experience against Alexander Volkov, who is 33-8.

