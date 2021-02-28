Jairzinho Rozenstruik reacts to his lopsided loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik lost to Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 20. While Gane might not have done enough to secure a position as top contender, he clearly did enough to earn a dominant victory. Jairzinho Rozenstruik took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the fight to pay his regards to his victorious opponent and acknowledged Ciryl Gane as a phenomenol fighter.

Ciryl Gane did put on a striking display, picking apart the Suriname native from the outside, but at no point did he look like he intended on finishing. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, meanwhile was simply overwhelmed with the blitzes coming his way and hardly managed to land anything significant. Though Ciryl Gane did an excellent job of regulating the distance with his kicks, it probably won't earn the frenchman a legion of fans. The fight was deemed to boring by many, in the rather action packed heavyweight division.

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

Gane suggested that he holds Jairzinho Rozenstruik partially responsible for the inaction. Explaining his cautious approach, Ciryl Gane said in the post-fight interview

I don't make a real big show for the fans. I got a big win, so I'm really happy for that. The guy was really tough. I just wanted to manage, and I did it. I expected a little bit more from him -- more attack. I was a little bit surprised for that.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik might suffer a big drop in rankings

Jairzinho Rozenstruik had a lot to lose, going into the fight ranked as the #4 contender while Ciryl Gane went in ranked #8. With the questionable performance in the heavyweight headliner, Jairzinho Rozenstruik faces the risk of dropping multiple places in the newly updated rankings. With his loss against Gane, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has lost two of his last three fights, having suffered a knockout loss to Francis Nagannou prior to his victory against Junior Dos Santos.