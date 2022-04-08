"I think Burns finishes him in the second round" - Belal Muhammad boldly predicts outcome of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad is one of the few UFC fighters willing to go on the record and pick Gilbert Burns over Khamzat Chimaev for their big UFC 273 showdown.

Muhammad is preparing for his own important welterweight contender fight against Vicente Luque on April 16th, and he told ESPN he believes he'll end up fighting the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev for a title shot.

As for why he thinks Gilbert Burns wins at UFC 273 fight, Muhammad explained:

"I think Burns finishes him in the second round. Yeah, I don't think Khamzat's going to come out there shooting on Burns. I think it's going to be more so on the feet. And Burns, he throws bombs. He's not afraid to throw hard. I don't think it's really going to be a wrestling match between either one of them. I don't think either one of them is going to go for the grappling. I think it's going to be all on the feet. And if Khamzat gets a little bit too long or lazy with his jab or cross, Burns could come over the top.

Muhammad added that Burns has an extra weapon no one is talking about. He said:

"Especially with that calf kick too. I think it's going to lead to Khamzat having to switch stances, maybe. And then I don't know how he is at southpaw, but your defense usually you aren't as good as your orthodox stance."

Watch the full ESPN interview with Belal Muhammad below:

Belal Muhammad fights Vicente Luque for the second time at UFC Vegas 51

A week after UFC 273 at UFC Vegas 51, Belal Muhammad will get a rematch against Vicente Luque. The two initially fought in 2016, with Luque knocking out Muhammad just a minute and a half into their fight.

Since then Luque has gone 10-2 in the UFC while Muhammad has gone 10-1-1. Both men are sitting inside the welterweight top five rankings hoping to earn a shot at the title.

Speaking to ESPN, Muhammad said his key to victory was not letting Luque draw him into another slugfest. He said:

"For me it's about not making it personal. Yeah I've been knocked out by this guy before but it doesn't mean I need to get it right back. Doesn't mean I have to go in there with that in my head like 'I'm gonna hurt this person. I'm gonna get that back. He embarrassed me now I'm gonna embarass him. For me it's all about getting my hand raised."

UFC Vegas 51 takes place April 16 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edited by Ryan Harkness