Belal Muhammad channels his inner Tony Ferguson after successfully weighing in as a backup fighter

Welterweight star Belal Muhammad hit the scale at UFC 296 as one of two backup fighters and successfully made weight before paying tribute to one of the event's main card fighters.

'Remember the Name', whom many believe should have been the next welterweight title challenger instead of Colby Covington, officially weighed in at 169.5 pounds. He would then quote tweet a video of himself weighing in from MMA journalist 'The Schmo' with a classic Tony Ferguson-esque response.

In response to The Schmo's video, he tweeted:

"Champ weight only"

Belal Muhammad's Tweet regarding UFC 296 weigh-ins

The American's caption played off of Tony Ferguson's often-used phrase, 'champ s*** only.' The lightweight commonly uses the saying in response to any of his praised actions or accomplishments, sometimes abbreviated as 'CSO.'

'El Cucuy' also commonly wears and sells t-shirts with the phrase on them as his personal fighter merchandise.

Though not officially yet fighting for the undisputed belt, UFC 296 was the Chicago native's first time weighing in at championship weight. While the welterweight limit is 170 pounds, the UFC allows all non-title fighters to weigh in one pound heavier.

Currently, on a five-fight win streak and 10-fight unbeaten streak, Belal Muhammad is the backup for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington's main event on Dec. 16. 'Rocky' is the only person 'Bully B' has faced and not beaten since 2019 with an eye poke ending their fight in 2021.

Is Belal Muhammad the backup fighter for UFC 296?

Weighing in on Dec. 15 for UFC 296, Belal Muhammad has been confirmed to be the backup fighter for the final title fight of 2023.

However, though the 35-year-old has history with both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, the UFC's no. 2 ranked welterweight has not been confirmed to receive a title shot in his next fight. 'Chaos' has even gone on to say that he would not fight 'Remember the Name' should he win the belt on Dec. 16.

Dana White did say that the American-Palestinian would be fighting for the welterweight championship next after his short-notice win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, though nothing is guaranteed in the sport. While 'Rocky' did not directly say he would not fight him as 'Chaos' did, the champion expressed little interest in a rematch and desires to compete at middleweight after another title defense.

Muhammad does not currently fight lined up and likely will have to wait for the UFC 296 result to determine his future.