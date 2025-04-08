Belal Muhammad gives two-word reaction to Donald Trump's plans of "controlling and owning" the Gaza Strip amid Israel war

Belal Muhammad has put forth his reaction to Donald Trump's comments concerning "controlling and owning" the Gaza Strip amid the conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led Palestinian groups. Muhammad, an American fighter of Palestinian descent, has consistently vocalized his support for Palestine.

Ad

As reported by The Independent, U.S. President Donald Trump recently hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Addressing the media, Trump alluded to the war in Gaza, which has been underway since late 2023.

The American entrepreneur-cum-politician suggested the creation of a "freedom zone" in Gaza with American forces controlling the Gaza Strip. Trump reportedly proposed relocating the Palestinian people to other countries, saying:

"Well, you know how I feel about the Gaza Strip. I think it's an incredible piece of important real estate. And I think it's something that we would be involved in, but, you know, having a peace force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip, would be a good thing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Because right now, all it is for years and years, all I hear about is killing, and Hamas, and problems. And if you take the people of, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries - and you have plenty of countries that will do that."

Trump added:

"When they have good living, real living when Hamas and all of the problems they have - the level of death on the Gaza Strip is just incredible. And I've said it. I don't understand why Israel ever gave it up. Israel owned it."

Ad

"It wasn't this man [Benjamin Netanyahu], so I can say it - he wouldn't have given it up. I know him very well. There's no way. They took ocean-front property, and they gave it to people for peace. How did that work out? Not good."

Check out Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad weighed in on the topic by responding to a video clip of Donald Trump's aforementioned remarks. Muhammad tweeted:

"Pure evil."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad on winning UFC championship gold for Palestine

On episode #162 of Joe Rogan's JRE MMA Show in September 2024, Belal Muhammad underscored the significance of his UFC welterweight championship victory over Leon Edwards. Muhammad had outpointed Edwards in their rematch that July.

'Remember the Name' indicated that being able to carry the Palestinian flag with the title, and showing his fellow Palestinians that it's possible meant a lot to him. Muhammad made an allusion to the conflict in Gaza and implied that he aimed to contribute to the Palestinian community by representing Palestine as a champion.

Ad

The veteran MMA fighter said:

"For Palestine, for them to have a champion right now, for them to have a win from that fight, that meant more than anything... We had people in Gaza that were watching video of it. And it was kids at a refugee camp, they were watching videos of the fight. And it was such an amazing thing."

Ad

Check out Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the JRE episode below:

Belal Muhammad is currently booked to defend his UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena. Their highly anticipated showdown is set to headline UFC 315 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada, on May 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.