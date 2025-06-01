Belal Muhammad praises Ramiz Brahimaj’s devastating submission at UFC Vegas 107 with two-word reaction

Belal Muhammad is impressed by Ramiz Brahimaj's performance against Billy Ray Goff at UFC Vegas 107. Brahimaj scored one of the best submissions this weekend when he put Ray Goff to sleep in the opening round of their welterweight bout on the main card.
With more than a minute left in Round 1, Brahimaj caught Ray Goff in a standing guillotine choke, pressing the latter against the cage and submitting him cold.
Check out Ramiz Brahimaj’s devastating submission at UFC Vegas 107 below:
Brahimaj securing back-to-back wins in the promotion and maintaining his 100% finish rate, impressed former UFC welterweight kingpin Muhammad. On his Instagram stories, 'Remember the Name' posted the clip showcasing Brahimaj's standing guillotine choke on Ray Goff.
Muhammad lauded Brahimaj by writing:
"@ramizb170 let's gooooo"
Check out Belal Muhammad's Instagram story below:
Former UFC fighter calls out Belal Muhammad
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is aiming for a UFC return to secure a belt. Diaz has expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and Max Holloway. The Stockton native also thinks he can "beat the s**t out of" Muhammad.
In a recent clip, Diaz said:
"I'll fight Belal's a*s. I think I'd beat the sh*t out of Belal Muhammad."
Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:
Muhammad was most recently dethroned by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 by unanimous decision. Despite the title loss, 'Remember the Name' believes he will get the belt back.
Meanwhile, Muhammad's friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, has vacated his lightweight throne in pursuit of 170-pound gold and is expected to fight 'JDM' later this year.
In the unusual but not impossible event that Makhachev dethrones Della Maddalena and takes the welterweight title, it will be interesting to see if the Russian fighter will fight Muhammad.