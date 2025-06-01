Belal Muhammad praises Ramiz Brahimaj’s devastating submission at UFC Vegas 107 with two-word reaction

Belal Muhammad is impressed by Ramiz Brahimaj's performance against Billy Ray Goff at UFC Vegas 107. Brahimaj scored one of the best submissions this weekend when he put Ray Goff to sleep in the opening round of their welterweight bout on the main card.

Ad

With more than a minute left in Round 1, Brahimaj caught Ray Goff in a standing guillotine choke, pressing the latter against the cage and submitting him cold.

Check out Ramiz Brahimaj’s devastating submission at UFC Vegas 107 below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Brahimaj securing back-to-back wins in the promotion and maintaining his 100% finish rate, impressed former UFC welterweight kingpin Muhammad. On his Instagram stories, 'Remember the Name' posted the clip showcasing Brahimaj's standing guillotine choke on Ray Goff.

Muhammad lauded Brahimaj by writing:

"@ramizb170 let's gooooo"

Check out Belal Muhammad's Instagram story below:

Muhammad's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @bullyb170 on Instagram]

Former UFC fighter calls out Belal Muhammad

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is aiming for a UFC return to secure a belt. Diaz has expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and Max Holloway. The Stockton native also thinks he can "beat the s**t out of" Muhammad.

Ad

In a recent clip, Diaz said:

"I'll fight Belal's a*s. I think I'd beat the sh*t out of Belal Muhammad."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad was most recently dethroned by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 by unanimous decision. Despite the title loss, 'Remember the Name' believes he will get the belt back.

Ad

Meanwhile, Muhammad's friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, has vacated his lightweight throne in pursuit of 170-pound gold and is expected to fight 'JDM' later this year.

In the unusual but not impossible event that Makhachev dethrones Della Maddalena and takes the welterweight title, it will be interesting to see if the Russian fighter will fight Muhammad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.