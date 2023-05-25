Belal Muhammad is grateful for getting advice from former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

After extending his UFC unbeaten streak to ten, Muhammad is training at American Kickboxing Academy to continue evolving. Along with Velasquez, ‘Remember The Name’ is receiving help from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and more.

Muhammad was recently seen sparring while Velasquez cornered him during the training session. He re-posted footage on Instagram of him talking to the former UFC heavyweight with the caption saying:

“GETTING CORNERED BY CAIN DURING SPARRING…BLESSED !!”

Belal Muhammad last fought on May 6, defeating Gilbert Burns on short notice. The Chicago native continues to rack up wins during his long journey to a title shot. The question is, will Muhammad be the next welterweight title challenger? Or will Dana White stick with his plans for Colby Covington to fight Leon Edwards next?

Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington is getting nervous about potentially losing the next UFC welterweight title shot

Shortly after Colby Covington weighed in as the UFC 286 main event backup, Dana White announced he was the next welterweight title challenger. Since then, Belal Muhammad (and some fans) have argued that Covington doesn’t deserve the opportunity.

During a recent video posted on his Twitter account, Muhammad had this to say about Covington potentially getting nervous about losing his promised championship fight:

“Colby is getting desperate right now for sure. He’s trying to make any noise, trying to get in any headlines by calling out Islam, calling out Adesanya, when he hasn’t beaten any ranked guys in the welterweight division right now. He sees me with a ten-fight winning streak, five of those fights are ranked fighters. He’s realizing that people are calling for me to get this title shot.”

Belal Muhammad continued by saying:

“I’m the only deserving fighter to get this title shot, especially since Leon [Edwards] wants to fight in Abu Dhabi. He’s looking around for any type of answer. Then he sees me training with the legends, Khabib, training with Cain [Velasquez], training with DC [Cormier]. I’m only getting better, man. These guys have no idea what’s coming. The next version of me is going to be the best version of me, and I’m definitely going to grab that gold.”

Covington last fought in March 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. Shortly after fighting Masvidal in the Octagon, ‘Chaos’ mostly fell off the grid after allegedly being assaulted by Masvidal at a Miami restaurant. He now hopes to fight Leon Edwards next for the UFC welterweight championship.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 There’s only one real number one contender There’s only one real number one contender https://t.co/KgxHzfYYyu

