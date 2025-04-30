Belal Muhammad recalls Khabib Nurmagomedov putting "sense of confidence" in him with inspiring pre-fight talk

Belal Muhammad recently opened up about Khabib Nurmagomedov being in his corner and how he inspired him prior to the fight. He noted that the former UFC lightweight champion reassured him of his preparation, which allowed him to compete with confidence.

Muhammad went through a long path of defeating top-10 ranked opponents before finally receiving his welterweight title shot and becoming champion. During that period, 'Remember the Name' began spending time training with Nurmagomedov and benefited from the experience.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip of Muhammad's latest conversation with Yaqeen Institute where he recalled a pre-fight conversation he had with Nurmagomedov. The reigning welterweight champion mentioned that 'The Eagle' instilled confidence in him and used their faith to ensure he didn't dwell on the results regardless of what transpires. He said:

"The first time Khabib cornered me, he was so calm in the back room. He was smiling and he was saying, 'Brother, you worked hard. Now it's up to Allah. If he wants you to win, you're gonna win. If not, then there's a reason for it'. And it just put a sense of confidence inside of me where it just frees you. Free yourself from the result, where I'm not afraid of getting embarrassed, I'm not afraid of losing or getting beat up."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Belal Muhammad's fighting style

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently lavished praise on Belal Muhammad's fighting style and highlighted why he is such a difficult matchup for the UFC's welterweight division.

Championship Rounds posted a clip from a Nurmagomedov's recent conversation with journalist Adam Zubayraev. The 36-year-old mentioned that Muhammad has incredible cardio, which allows him to constantly pressure his opponents and impose his will later into the fight. He said:

"Belal just keeps pressing for 25 minutes. He'll force his fight on them, that's just his style. He constantly moves forward, wrestles, punches, wrestles, punches. His endurance is really good. In fact, I think it's the most underrated aspect in MMA today."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

