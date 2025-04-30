  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
  • Belal Muhammad recalls Khabib Nurmagomedov putting "sense of confidence" in him with inspiring pre-fight talk

Belal Muhammad recalls Khabib Nurmagomedov putting "sense of confidence" in him with inspiring pre-fight talk

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 30, 2025 15:24 GMT
Belal Muhammad reflects on Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering him and their pre-fight talk [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Belal Muhammad reflects on Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering him and their pre-fight talk [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad recently opened up about Khabib Nurmagomedov being in his corner and how he inspired him prior to the fight. He noted that the former UFC lightweight champion reassured him of his preparation, which allowed him to compete with confidence.

Ad

Muhammad went through a long path of defeating top-10 ranked opponents before finally receiving his welterweight title shot and becoming champion. During that period, 'Remember the Name' began spending time training with Nurmagomedov and benefited from the experience.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip of Muhammad's latest conversation with Yaqeen Institute where he recalled a pre-fight conversation he had with Nurmagomedov. The reigning welterweight champion mentioned that 'The Eagle' instilled confidence in him and used their faith to ensure he didn't dwell on the results regardless of what transpires. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The first time Khabib cornered me, he was so calm in the back room. He was smiling and he was saying, 'Brother, you worked hard. Now it's up to Allah. If he wants you to win, you're gonna win. If not, then there's a reason for it'. And it just put a sense of confidence inside of me where it just frees you. Free yourself from the result, where I'm not afraid of getting embarrassed, I'm not afraid of losing or getting beat up."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Belal Muhammad's fighting style

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently lavished praise on Belal Muhammad's fighting style and highlighted why he is such a difficult matchup for the UFC's welterweight division.

Championship Rounds posted a clip from a Nurmagomedov's recent conversation with journalist Adam Zubayraev. The 36-year-old mentioned that Muhammad has incredible cardio, which allows him to constantly pressure his opponents and impose his will later into the fight. He said:

Ad
"Belal just keeps pressing for 25 minutes. He'll force his fight on them, that's just his style. He constantly moves forward, wrestles, punches, wrestles, punches. His endurance is really good. In fact, I think it's the most underrated aspect in MMA today."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications