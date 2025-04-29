Ian Machado Garry dreams of pulling off UFC's biggest heist at UFC 315

Ian Machado Garry returned to the octagon at UFC Kansas City and defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision. Following the bout, 'The Future' revealed his plan to serve as backup for the UFC 315 welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Garry has now weighed in on how it would be a dream come true and a big feat to win the UFC gold on short notice.

UFC CEO Dana White has also confirmed that 'The Future' will serve as the backup fighter for the aforementioned title fight. Now, appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry elaborated on his plans and said:

"I believe I'm next. That's the way I believe it. I made sure that when I took this fight that I was given another opportunity because that's what happens when you save cards - you get opportunities. I negotiated it into my contract that when I win, I get the opportunity to go and be the backup. But also, when you take back-to-back fights on short notice and you save the UFC in two cards in a row, those rewards pay off."

'The Future' labeled himself as the most exciting fighter in the division before claiming that he is focused on rest and recovery. He then stated:

"Could you imagine? It'd be the biggest heist in UFC history. Ian Machado Garry goes back to back to back. Goes out there proves to the world that he's not afraid of anybody, anywhere, at any time. Goes out there and wins the belt on 14-days notice after just going 5 rounds with one of the scariest guys in the division and he pulls off the victory and he gets that belt wrapped around his waist. That's some cinematic s**t right there."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ian Machado Garry brushes off Joaquin Buckley's trash talk

While Joaquin Buckley was not competing at UFC Kansas City, he was present throughout the week. 'New Mansa' attempted to antagonize Ian Machado Garry in an attempt to build hype for a potential future matchup.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry weighed in on Buckley's trash talk and said:

"It's just desperation. That's all it is. It's quite sad. It's desperation. He can't generate enough talk about himself by doing the stuff he does so he needs to try to piggyback off other people. It's okay though. Let him be him... He should focus on his fight, get his fight done and then we'll see where the future goes."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

