Belal Muhammad responds after getting words of support from Khabib Nurmagomedov's superfan

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has reacted to a comment from Khabib Nurmagomedov's superfan Nelly Gonzalez.

It all started when 'The Schmo' uploaded a post sharing Muhammad's reaction to not being offered a fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 300.

"Three guys turned it down. If they really wanted Leon Edwards on UFC 300, they know the guy. It would have been me."

'Grandma Khabib' shared her reaction to the UFC welterweight's statement in the comments section. Gonzalez advised 'Remember the Name' to exercise patience, as he will hopefully get a chance to become the champion soon.

"I thought about that too. Be patient, your time will come. Stay ready for last minute unexpected stuff. God has a plan," she wrote.

Muhammad reacted to Gonzalez's comments with a heart emoji.

Check out a screenshot of their interaction below:

Muhammad and Gonzalez interacted in the Instagram comments section [Image credits:@theschmo on Instagram]

Gonzalez is a huge fan of Nurmagomedov. Back in 2021, 'Grandma Khabib' wanted to take a picture with the Dagestani on the occasion of her 66th birthday. Thus, she traveled for around four hours to meet 'The Eagle' at the UFC headquarters.

She stood outside the building with a sign in her hand and was later invited in by UFC CEO Dana White.

Expand Tweet

Gonzalez's wish was eventually finished as she met Nurmagomedov and got a picture clicked with him.

Henry Cejudo draws parallels between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Belal Muhammad

Former UFC multi-division champion Henry Cejudo believes that there are similarities between the fighting style of Belal Muhammad and former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Messenger' compared the two athletes. Cejudo claimed that Muhammad's fighting style was the closest match to that of Nurmagomedov.

"Stylistically, the way that Belal Muhammad – what he did to Gilbert Burns and how he did it to him, he's only gotten better and I will say this, man, the closest person to a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov, his name is actually Belal Muhammad," Cejudo said.

"They do the same kind of cross steps. They kind of run and shoot. They do the same kind of feints with that lead hand to eventually level change for the takedown," he added.

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (starting at the 0:54 mark):