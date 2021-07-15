Watch: 66-year-old woman who waited in the heat to take a picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov meets her hero

A Khabib Nurmagomedov superfan patiently waited in the scorching heat, hoping to catch the attention of her favorite UFC fighter.

Nelly Gonzalez, a 66-year-old MMA enthusiast, stood outside the UFC APEX in hopes of getting a photo with the Russian warrior. In a video that the UFC's official Twitter and Instagram accounts posted, Gonzalez was seen holding a cardboard sign that read:

“Khabib plz stop 4 photo.”

As luck would have it, Gonzalez managed to catch the eye of someone who has the power to fulfill her birthday wish: Dana White. The UFC boss promptly invited her inside the promotion's headquarters.

“I’m gonna get you to meet him, okay? I’ll get you a meeting with Khabib,” White said.

The diehard Khabib Nurmagomedov fan, who said she was originally from Bogata, Colombia, was ecstatic when she found out she's going to meet her hero.

A man of his word, White helped Gonzalez secure a meet-and-greet with the former UFC lightweight champion. And the look on Nelly's face says it all.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to call time on his career after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. After fighting for 12 years, 'The Eagle' retired with a perfect professional record of 29-0.

Nearly a year after his last appearance in the octagon, media members have been trying to ask Khabib Nurmagomedov what would urge him to return. A date with newly-minted UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira perhaps? According to Khabib:

"At that time, it was Khabib time, now Charles time. I'm not gonna just jump to the media and say, 'Oh I'm gonna come back, fight this guy'. This is not interesting for me. Now it's like, even if Charles Oliveira beats Justin Gaethje, Islam, Dustin, everybody. This is his time, I'm gonna be happy for him. You know, I'm gonna say 'Congratulations, Charles, you're doing very good job.' Like he have right now eight [fight] win streak, he beat a lot of good guys, most of them, he finished them. It's good, he's very impressive."

Regarding a superfight with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, Khabib said:

"I’m finished, you know? I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend. He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight. I think he has money, too. I’m finished. I’m really finished.”

