Belal Muhammad's addition of Khabib Nurmagomedov to his corner team has proved to be a superb decision. The pair first began working together prior to Muhammad's fight against Sean Brady at UFC 280, where he dismantled his opponent, winning via TKO.

Muhammad is set to face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 288 on May 6. Neither man was scheduled to fight on the PPV card, but they have taken the place of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush following the Brazilian's withdrawal due to injury.

The welterweight clash will take place over five rounds instead of the usual three rounds. Belal Muhammad revealed in a now-private interview with ESPN MMA that Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested the idea of a 25-minute fight. In an article published by MMAMania.com, Muhammad said this:

"I actually talked to Khabib Nurmagomedov and he said, ‘Brother, I think you should do five rounds.’ I was like, ‘That’s a good thought.’ My team knows what I’m capable of. I’m a guy who gets stronger as rounds get deeper"

The UFC 288 co-main event between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will likely determine who fights the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, should that bout go ahead.

'Remember The Name' will presumably enter the fight in "fresher condition" than his opponent, having not competed since October 2022. Burns, however, faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 several weeks ago.

The Brazilian's turn-around rate right now would rival Khamzat Chimaev's early UFC career. 'Durinho' will be stepping into the octagon for the third time this year at UFC 288, totaling three fights in five months.

Belal Muhammad previews his UFC 288 clash with Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad believes that the experience he has gained throughout his years in the UFC will stand him in good stead against Gilbert Burns at UFC 288. The welterweight contender is confident that his opponent will not present any challenges that he hasn't seen before.

'Remember The Name' also stated that Burns' style 'doesn't really change', and that he knows what the Brazilian will bring to the fight. In contrast, Belal Muhammad doesn't think Gilbert Burns has faced anyone like him in the Brazilian's career.

During a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, 'Remember The Name' said this:

"Stylistic-wise, I've already fought the best grappler in the division with Demian Maia. I've fought the best striker in the division with [Stephen Thompson]... I've fought every single style and I don't think Gilbert's fought anybody like me, that's gonna push it like me, move like me [and] adjust like me... He doesn't know what I'm gonna bring to the table. I know what he's gonna bring to the table"

Watch the video below from 0:40:

