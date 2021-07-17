Belal Muhammad reveals his picks for the main card of tonight's UFC Vegas 31 event

UFC welterweight star Belal Muhammad has one of the best Twitter accounts in the entire UFC. Known for his impressive meme game, he gave his fans what they wanted ahead of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises.

The American star shared his picks for all of the fights at the UFC event on Saturday in a photo. Interestingly, most of the fighters he picked were favorites in the books of the Vegas oddsmakers.

Starting with the main event, Belal Muhammad had Makhachev winning the fight. He also predicted a win for the returning Miesha Tate over UFC veteran Marion Reneau.

However, fans were surprised that he picked against fan-favorites Jeremy Stephens and Billy Quarantillo. Muhammad also favored Rodolfo Vieira to win against Dustin Stoltzfus.

He also predicted the preliminary card fights and picked Deiveson Figueiredo's brother Francisco to win against Canadian star Malcolm Gordon.

It'll be interesting to see exactly how many of his predictions come true by the end of the night, but they do look good on paper.

Belal Muhammad and his two fights in 2021

Belal Muhammad has been knocking on the door of stardom for quite some time. However, he didn't quite succeed until 2021. After winning four fights in a row, UFC rewarded him with a fight against the returning Leon Edwards.

It was a huge fight for the American star as Edwards was ranked number three in the official UFC rankings for the welterweight division. A win would have ensured that Muhammad broke into the top ten.

However, the fight went south as it was ruled a no-contest after Muhammad couldn't continue due to a devastating eye poke from Edwards. He did redeem himself at UFC 263 as he fought and beat Demian Maia after an impressive performance. He then finally got his spot in the top ten of the UFC rankings at number 9.

