"Colby's Rolex is real" - Belal Muhammad trolls both Colby Covington and Amber Heard on social media

Top UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently took a dig at Colby Covington and Amber Heard.

After a recent physical altercation with Jorge Masvidal at a restaurant in Miami, Colby Covington claimed that he suffered several physical injuries and that his Rolex watch, which was worth close to $100,000, was also damaged during the encounter. However, Masvidal's legal team recently filed a motion to inspect the watch as they believe it to be a fake.

Nolan King @mma_kings Another new detail from Miami police following the arrest of Jorge Masvidal for the alleged attack on Colby Covington:



The victim alleges his Rolex watch, valued at $90k, was damaged and needs approximately $15k in repairs due to scratches and a broken wristband.

Also, in light of the ongoing Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trials, Heard was allegedly caught lying in the stands on several occasions.

Belal Muhammad seemed to poke fun at both cases on his official Twitter account, mocking both Heard and Covington, 'Remember the Name' wrote:

"'Colbys Rolex is real'-amber heard."

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 "Colbys Rolex is real"

-amber heard

-amber heard “Colbys Rolex is real”-amber heard

Belal Muhammad is currently celebrating his recent unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque last month at UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Muhammad 2. With the victory, the fifth-ranked welterweight, who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, now has a pro record of 21 wins and three losses.

The fighter recently stated his willingness to go up against division elites like Khamzat Chimaev. He has also expressed his desire to face Conor McGregor in his comeback fight. In a recent ESPN MMA interview, Muhammad said:

“You’ve still got the Irish gimp that’s talking about coming up to 170. So, I wouldn’t mind slapping him around too… Yeah, we’ve gone back and forth here and there. He’s talking about it. He looks like he’s juiced up a little bit. So, we’ll be the same size. I’m not the biggest 170-pounder."

With so many fighters on his radar, it will be interesting to see who the UFC selects as a perfect match for his next outing.

Belal Muhammad wants Leon Edwards to fight him before fighting Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad is definitely looking to make an impression in the division after his recent win in the rematch against Vicente Luque. He recently called out Leon Edwards, stating that 'Rocky' should try fighting him first before competing against division champion Kamaru Usman.

In a recent appearance on the Anik and Florian Podcast, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"If you are considering yourself that you can beat Usman, that means you can beat me. If you think that, you know, you could beat the champion, why not me. Get in there... get there some more cage time before you fight the champ... instead of going from Nate Diaz ."

