Jorge Masvidal reportedly allowed to inspect if Colby Covington's watch was an authentic Rolex timepiece

The case involving Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington continues to surprise fans of the fighters. According to TMZ Sports, Masvidal and his legal team are now allowed to inspect Covington's Rolex watch.

'Chaos' reported the watch was damaged and believed its value to be close to $100,000. 'Gamebred' and his legal team are under the impression the watch is fake. They filed a motion to have the watch inspected to find out its true value. The judge has reportedly accepted the motion.

In Miami on March 21, Masvidal is alleged to have attacked Covington at a restaurant. 'Gamebred' is now facing felony charges of criminal mischief and aggravated battery. The Miami native has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The attack follows on from their meeting inside the cage at UFC 272. The two fighters main-evented the card and went all five rounds. 'Chaos' walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

TMZ Sports has also reported that the legal team for Jorge Masvidal will file a motion for Colby Covington to undergo a physical exam. This comes after 'Chaos' stated he suffered a brain injury in the attack from Masvidal.

The reported reason for the assault was due to Covington's comments about Masvidal's family. In a post that has since been deleted by 'Gamebred', the fighter appeared to have confessed to his alleged crime.

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."

It looks as though fans of the fighters will have to wait for the outcome of the case. All eyes are certain to be on the Rolex inspection. If Covington has lied about its value, there will likely be more motions filed by Jorge Masvidal and his legal team.

Gilbert Burns says fight with Jorge Masvidal will have to wait until after his legal issues

In attendance at UFC 274, welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was asked about his recent social media exchanges with Jorge Masvidal. The two men had seemingly agreed to fight.

While speaking to Caroline Pearce of BT Sport, 'Durinho' was asked whether he thought a fight between himself and 'Gamebred' would take place. The Brazilian responded:

"I want to fight, right? I want to stay busy. My doctor already called and said, 'No. You're not fighting before September. You've got to fight end of September-October.' And I said, 'Okay.' But in the same way, I think there's legal things going on with the [Colby Covington] episode. I think he might need a little time too, I think. I think we're going to see each other soon if things are going to work out."

Should the two men fight, it will be their first meeting inside the octagon. They have each suffered defeats to current champion Kamaru Usman. Both fighters will be looking to put themselves back in contention for the belt. A win for either man, who are both coming off losses, could do just that.

