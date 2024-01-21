Ben Askren claims he was "blackb*lled" by Dana White - "If he didn't like you, he'd try to get rid of you"

Ben Askren is appalled at the fact that UFC did not sign him when he was at the prime of his career. During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the former multi-promotional world champion lamented about how Dana White treated him.

In 2013, Askren was one of the most sought-after talents outside of the UFC, with an undefeated record of 12-0 and four welterweight title defenses in Bellator. After his TKO win over Andrey Koreshkov, 'Funky' was hoping to transition to the UFC.

Although the world's premier MMA promotion showed levels of interest, they wanted the fighter to first get out of his matching clause with Bellator before they brought him into the organization.

However, even after he did that, things did not go his way. In a media scrum during the time, the UFC CEO claimed that the organization had no interest in him.

Speaking with Cormier, 'Funky' reminisced how he had a metting with the UFC brass following the incident:

"Actually, we went to that meeting together. Actually, that Monday after [Alexander] Gustafsson vs. [Jon] Jones. You and I and Bob went to [Las] Vegas together. I didn't get an offer; I got sent home without a contract... Dana would blackb*ll you. If he didn't like you, he'd try to get rid of you."

Catch Ben Askren's comments below (5:34):

Addressing the matter with MMA Junkie, he elaborated on how the promotion offered him an obscure contract the following Monday, after the meeting devoid of White:

"I would sign a contract with them, but I would do one fight in World Series of Fighting [now PFL]. They would pay my paycheck, they would do everything, and then after that singular fight, I would come over to the UFC. It’s dumb, but whatever, you know? I’m in."

However, later, he was informed by his manager that the organization had pulled its offer. A post-prime Askren was eventually added to the UFC in 2018, where he went 1-2 in the promotion.

Ben Askren shows interest in Jorge Masvidal rematch

One of the most embarrassing nights of Ben Askren's MMA career was his first-round flying knee KO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239, and it seems 'Funky' is on the prowl for retribution.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, he claimed that he would happily come out of retirement to face 'Gamebred' at UFC 300:

"If Dana called me and said, Ben [vs.] Jorge Masvidal at UFC 300 [or] International Fight Week, I don't give a damn. I'm out of retirement I'll fight him."

Catch Ben Askren's comment below (3:52):