Ben Askren has a conspiracy theory that Kevin Holland is "paying people" to commit crimes to come across as a "vigilante"

Ben Askren has a theory that will make Kevin Holland fans unhappy.

Apart from being one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the UFC, Holland has spent his spare time as Houston's own superhero. Over the past several months, 'Trailblazer' has either stopped crime or helped a fellow Houstonian a total of four times.

However, Askren is skeptical that Holland's heroic exploits could be staged by the 29-year-old himself. During an interview with The Schmo, the former UFC welterweight argued:

"Part of me almost thinks, and this is my conspiracy theorist side, like, is he just paying people to act wild so he can be this vigilante? Because what [are the] chances? Listen, I have now lived for 37 years, Schmo. I have never witnessed a crime in action and then tracking someone down. I haven't ever seen it happen. Now, he's had like four [instances]. How is this possible?"

Check out Ben Askren's take in the clip below:

Nonetheless, Askren admitted that Holland's superhero shtick is "quite the good gimmick."

Last Saturday, Holland fought in front of his fellow Texans in the co-main event of UFC Austin. 'Trailblazer' submitted Tim Means and was showered with adoration as the audience rewarded him with the loudest applause of the night.

Kevin Holland's crimefighting resume

Kevin Holland is no stranger to fighting crime. His superhero origin story came in October 2021, when he chased away a potential car thief in his hometown of Houston. The 29-year-old also held down the criminal until the police officers arrived to arrest him.

'Trailblazer' then stumbled upon a potentially fatal encounter with a gunman in March earlier this year. However, the UFC welterweight standout showed courage when he neutralized the shooter with a rear-naked choke.

Watch Kevin Holland's interview below:

Two months later, Holland came across a trucker whose 18-wheeler flipped over on the freeway. Holland revealed that he rushed to the aid of the driver to help him get some much-needed medical help.

His latest incident came just a day before his UFC Austin bout. Holland, who was apparently waiting for a reservation, helped a store manager retrieve some stolen perfume bottles from a shoplifter.

Nolan King @mma_kings Batman is back at it. Less than 24 hours before his #UFCAustin bout at approximately 8:30pm local time last night, Kevin Holland ( @Trailblaze2top ) stopped another thief, per his manager @ko_reps . Here's a video of witnesses and Holland talking about it. Batman is back at it. Less than 24 hours before his #UFCAustin bout at approximately 8:30pm local time last night, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) stopped another thief, per his manager @ko_reps. Here's a video of witnesses and Holland talking about it. https://t.co/0ltTVnSFeT

UFC president Dana White gave Holland his blessing to continue with his crimefighting routine "as long as he doesn't get hurt."

