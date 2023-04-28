Ben Askren falls for satirical Matt Walsh tweet from parody LGBTQ account - "You should renounce your PhD" 

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has fallen victim to a troll on Twitter after they stated Matt Walsh has caused more violence than anyone in history.

Walsh is an American right-wing political commentator who is both an author for The Daily Wire as well as the host of his own show, The Matt Walsh Show. The 36-year-old is a highly controversial figure for his views against the LGTBQ+ community, and has highlighted his issues with the transgender community on multiple occasions.

Matt Walsh has even campaigned in groups opposing transgender health care and starred in an online documentary titled 'What is a woman?'.

Due to Walsh's views, he has often been the subject of trolls on Twitter, with one of the latest accounts managing to get the better of Ben Askren. The account @AnnLesbyPhD, whose name is close to the anagram of the word 'Lesbian', tweeted a picture of the political commentator and asked if anyone in history had "incited" more violence than Walsh.

"Name one human who has incited more violence. I'll wait"

'Funky' took the bait from the account and thought they were serious, pleading with them to revoke their PhD.

"Hitler, Stalin. You realize how stupid you sound right? You should renounce your PHD for such a preposterous post"

Ben Askren's wife comes to his defense after the former fighter was trolled by fans on Twitter

According to MMA fans, Ben Askren accidentally insulted his wife's appearance after a meaningful post about her and his daughters inadvertently criticized her.

'Funky' recently commented on the latest trends in society, which included men posting pictures of their partners and stating how good they look. Hitting back, Askren shared a photo of his wife, Amy Askren, where he stated that being a good mother was more important to him than being 'attractive'.

Ben Askren tweeted:

"I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids."

The former UFC fighter was soon trolled by fans for the accidental shot he took at his wife, which eventually saw Amy Askren reply to the post to defend her husband's blunder. She wrote:

"Hahaha its okay I know what he's trying to say and it's a much better compliment than "being pretty". I hoper our daufhters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @benaskren and I love you more than your pretty face too."

