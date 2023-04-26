Ben Askren has fired back at 'stupid' fans who roasted the former UFC fighter after seeming to unintentionally give his wife Amy a backhanded compliment on Twitter. Askren, however, doubled down on the importance of being a good mother over a 'good-looking' mother.

Fans trolled 'Funky' on Twitter yesterday for his seemingly ambiguous post about his wife, which has now reached a staggering 19 million views and counting.

Askren, known for his wit, responded to fans earlier today and said this:

"For those of you who are too dumb to realize multiple things can be true at once. My wife is both very hot and a great mother. Being a great mother is way more important as I originally stated"

See the tweet below:

Funky @Benaskren Funky @Benaskren I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids. I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids. https://t.co/6lxb9Ybg66 For those of you who are too dumb to realize multiple things can be true at once. My wife is both very hot and a great mother. Being a great mother is way more important as I originally stated. twitter.com/benaskren/stat… For those of you who are too dumb to realize multiple things can be true at once. My wife is both very hot and a great mother. Being a great mother is way more important as I originally stated. twitter.com/benaskren/stat…

Ben Askren's wife, Amy, responded to her husband online with an immensely wholesome tweet. She said this:

"hahah its ok I know what he's trying to say. And it's a much better compliment than "being pretty." I hope our daughters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @Benaskren. And I love you for more than your pretty face too."

Amy Askren @Abamaby And it's a much better compliment than "being pretty". I hope our daughters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @Benaskren hahah its ok I know what he's trying to sayAnd it's a much better compliment than "being pretty". I hope our daughters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @Benaskren . And I love you for more than your pretty face too. @Benaskren hahah its ok I know what he's trying to say 😘 And it's a much better compliment than "being pretty". I hope our daughters aspire to love people well and not seek their value in the way they look. Thanks @Benaskren . And I love you for more than your pretty face too.

'Funky' then took to Getty Images to source a different image of him and his wife, posting:

"She's not insecure and I don't need to state the obvious"

Funky @Benaskren She’s not insecure and I don’t need to state the obvious! #beatitlosers She’s not insecure and I don’t need to state the obvious! #beatitlosers https://t.co/3OuGrxEUR6

Ben Askren wishes Jorge Masvidal well in retirement

Jorge Masvidal retired from MMA following his recent loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, closing the door on an incredible career.

'Gamebred' suffered a series of losses prior to his retirement, and he admitted that the fire to compete at the highest level has dwindled over recent years.

Former foe Ben Askren, who was on the wrong end of arguably the most iconic KO of all time when he fought Masvidal in 2019, wished 'Gamebred' nothing but the best in his retirement.

During an episode of Funky & The Champ with Daniel Cormier, Askren said this:

"As much as I think Masvidal annoys me sometimes, I mean, I liked what he said in his post-fight speech about a guy who started with nothing and made a lot of money, and he hopes he can inspire someone else to go chase their dreams. Like, I might not like Jorge Masvidal, but that’s some good stuff. So you know what? I don’t wish anyone poorly. I hope he has an enjoyable retirement"

Watch the video below from 13:40:

