Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who retired from MMA in 2019, has shifted his focus towards coaching and spending quality time with his family. However, Askren recently faced backlash from fans due to a comment he made about his wife, Amy.

Fans took issue with a backhanded compliment Ben Askren directed at his wife. While the former Bellator champion attempted to praise Amy for her support and efforts to be a great mother, the comment came across as patronizing and witty to many fans.

'Funky' wrote on Twitter:

"I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids."

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @Boogerbeard1 remarked:

"This is accidentally the most Peter Griffin spouse compliment on the internet lol."

Another user @king__Jayc stated:

"She about to file for divorce."

@OasisMMA insisted:

"Ben, please delete this. I get what you meant. We all get what you meant. But the next 96 hours of your life are gonna be HELL because she won’t get it. Just delete it."

@MacMallyMMA reacted:

Social media user @KingDoggoXRP suggested Ben Askren should delete the concerned tweet:

"Oh boy you better delete that tweet before your wife sees this."

@JayStoneZone stated:

"You should have called your wife hot in this post too tho."

@JUchiha909 posted:

Twitter user @Himothy38 remarked:

"Wait you haven’t deleted this yet? Are you still married? Does she have twitter? Does she know you inadvertently called her unattractive? I have so many questions."

@_tonyjefferson reacted:

Another user @BookofJosiah tweeted:

"I feel bad for guy.. every man knows what he means and there’s almost no way to get his point off without admitting that he doesn’t find his wife attractive.."

Up-and-coming UFC lightweight prospect Matt Frevola reacted:

@hogleg suggested Ben Askren edit the tweet:

"Edit before it’s too late…"

Ben Askren criticises Kevin O'Leary for making a treaty with cyrptocurreny influencer Ben Armstrong

Ben Askren recently engaged in a verbal sparring match with Kevin O'Leary, a well-known business personality and Shark Tank investor. Askren took aim at O'Leary's recent decision to reconcile with cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, who has been accused of being involved in the FTX crypto scam.

O'Leary announced his newfound peace with Armstrong on social media, which sparked controversy and surprise among many, including the former UFC 170-pounder, who was quick to call out the businessman. 'Funky' expressed his disapproval of O'Leary's actions and questioned his judgment in associating with Armstrong.

The former ONE champion responded:

"Did you make peace with all the FTX depositors who lost all their money?"

