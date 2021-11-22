"I don't deserve it" - Ben Askren gets real about failing to meet Joe Rogan's GOAT expectations

Ben Askren was recently seen on Lex Fridman's podcast, where they discussed Askren's career and how he was once a part of Joe Rogan's GOAT list but failed to meet up to the expectations that everyone had for 'Funky'.

"I didn't prove it. I don't deserve it...So it's like had I somehow gotten to convince Dana White we go and convince him in 2013 to make me an offer. And I didn't even need a good offer, I needed any offer. Had I gotten the offer then, maybe the outcome's different, right. But given, I would never expect anyone to think of me that way. I didn't prove it. I know, I know what I was and I am good with that. And yeah, other people never got to see that."

Later in the discussion, Ben Askren also went on to reveal that had he not gone to the ONE Championship back then in 2013 and instead had the opportunity to join the UFC, he believes he would have had more success.

“We would grapple and I think I would be better than him" - Ben Askren on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ben Askren (left) via YouTube/LexClips; Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Ben 'Funky' Askren is a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion with a 19-win, 2-loss, and 1-no-contest MMA record. In 2019, he announced his retirement from professional MMA.

In the interview with Lex Fridman, Ben Askren revealed he could have been a tough fight for Khabib Nurmagomedov, the retired Dagestani who happens to be one of the best grapplers in MMA history.

Speaking about 'The Eagle', Askren said:

“We would grapple and I think I would be better than him. I feel weird saying it because people, like yeah, you’re full of s**t. But no one out grappled him, nobody did. Maybe I’m wrong in this but we look at the best possible candidates. I’m definitely one of them and obviously, I have a small size advantage too....He never, unfortunately, fought any real, who I would say really, really high-level wrestlers...I would like to see how he dealt with someone who I think, oh man, this guy’s a really high-level wrestler. I just love grappling and wrestling. If someone said, hey Ben, Khabib wants to roll with you. Ok, I’m there tomorrow. Sounds like a blast.”

