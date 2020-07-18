Ben Askren reveals dream UFC opponent that he would've liked to face

Ben Askren's UFC run didn't exactly turn out to be as he would've hoped for, but that hasn't prevented the veteran Welterweight from naming the one dream opponent that he would've liked to face.

In a recently conducted AMA on Twitter, Askren was asked who he would've liked to share the Octagon with outside of his weight-class, to which he responded by naming Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib, as we know, is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and has already shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names in the fight game, including the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Edson Barboza.

However, Nurmagomedov is yet to test his skills in the 170-lb division, despite talks of a potential dream fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion, Georges St-Pierre himself.

As it turns out, another veteran Welterweight who remains interested in fighting Nurmagomedov is none other then Ben Askren himself. 'Funky' took to Twitter and shared the following tweet:

Ben Askren's run in the UFC

Ben Askren got off to a solid start in the UFC when he beat Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut. However, what followed next was the unthinkable, as the former Bellator Welterweight Champion stepped foot into the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal, who much to everyone's surprise, knocked out 'Funky' within 5 seconds of their fight.

Masvidal's win over Askren caught the attention of the entire fight world and the latter had to bounce back from a huge loss. But things further went downhill from there onwards for Ben Askren, as in his next UFC outing, he lost to fellow grappler Demian Maia in Singapore. Following his loss to the Brazilian, Askren called it a career and announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts, and that too after just three fights in the UFC.

Will Askren end his retirement for a fight against Khabib? No, chances are 'Funky' isn't stepping back into the fight game, even if it's for a dream fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov himself.