Ben Askren believes that Conor McGregor is “too unreliable” to be crowned the UFC lightweight champion. Former UFC welterweight fighter “Funky” Ben Askren is the latest to share his opinion on the vacant lightweight championship after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shocking retirement post his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In the latest Schmozone podcast, Ben Askren was asked his opinion on the UFC Lightweight title picture and whether Conor Mcgregor should be made the champion.

Ben Askren didn’t mince words and said, “…I don’t think you can put the strap on Conor McGregor, he is way too unreliable. He can’t keep his d**k in his pants who knows what’s gonna happen with him. You don’t want to put the strap on him, I don’t think…”

Conor McGregor has been quite vocal on social media since Khabib’s retirement and the former two-division champion will be keen on reclaiming his crown.

Conor McGregor was ranked the number 11 pound-for-pound fighter in the latest UFC rankings and will look to secure a win in what is likely to be his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

Conor shared a heated rivalry with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but seemed to have settled the beef post “Eagle’s” retirement from MMA.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

“The Notorious” last fought in January earlier this year, knocking out “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone in the first round.

Ben Askren further added that he would like to see an unofficial 8-man tournament featuring UFC lightweights Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, promotion newcomer Michael Chandler, Charles Oliviera, Dan Hooker, Paul Felder, and Islam Makhachev in order to crown the new undisputed king of the 155-pound division.

Ben Askren had retired from MMA earlier in the year post his hip replacement surgery.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier early next

year

Conor had knocked out Dustin Poirier in a featherweight bout in September 2014. Their rematch is all but confirmed for early 2021.

While Conor wanted the bout to happen at welterweight, UFC president Dana White said that it would make ‘no sense’. With Khabib’s retirement, it is almost certain that the rematch will take place at lightweight.

It was widely believed that the winner of this fight will be next in line to fight the UFC lightweight champion after UFC 254. Now, the popular school of thought is that this fight may be for the vacant title belt.

However, a substantial section of the MMA community believes that the winner of this bout should square off against Justin Gaethje to decide who sits atop the UFC Lightweight division.