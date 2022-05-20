Beneil Dariush believes Charles Oliveira made weight, explains why UFC had to strip 'do Bronx' of 155lbs belt

Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has revealed why the UFC had to strip Charles Oliveira of the lightweight title. The dramatic final weigh-ins before UFC 274 saw the champion 'Do Bronx' miss the lightweight limit by half a pound. He was given an hour to lose the extra weight but was unable to do so. Dariush believes the UFC made a tough decision but ultimately the right one.

The main event took place, and it meant only Justin Gaethje could successfully win the title. Oliveira choked out 'The Highlight' in the first round. It was a bittersweet moment as the Brazilian could only insure himself the No.1 contender spot for his now-vacant title.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Beneil Dariush explained why the UFC had to strip Oliveira even though he believes 'do Bronx' believes he made the weight.

"I know a lot of people say Charles got screwed. I feel bad for Charles. It wasn't a good thing for him. I'm sure Charles did his thing. He wasn't going to miss half a pound. He's not trying to give up his purse. I'm sure he was on weight like he said he was. I believe him...."

"I know a lot of people say he shouldn't have been stripped but here's the problem. If you don't strip Charles, you can't give Gaethje the belt if Gaethje won. That was the issue. The reason they took the belt from Charles was because it is the 155 belt. He didn't make 155. They wouldn't have been fighting for the right belt. That's why they did it the way they did it."

Dana White confirmed in a post-fight press conference at UFC 274 that 'Do Bronx' would fight next for the vacant title. Islam Makhachev has been campaigning for a shot at the vacant title and is being backed heavily by former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Makhachev has been due to face Beneil Dariush after their initial matchup was scrapped because Dariush suffered an injury. It's unclear whether that fight will be rescheduled to decide who faces 'Do Bronx' for the title next.

Beneil Dariush believes they messed with the scales for Charles Oliveira, admits he's seen it himself firsthand

Despite being a likely future opponent for Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush has defended the former champion and admits that the scale could have been tampered with.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays

DC picked up on it right away. Charles Oliveira’s initial confused reaction on the weigh in scale now makes sense.DC picked up on it right away. #UFC274 Charles Oliveira’s initial confused reaction on the weigh in scale now makes sense. DC picked up on it right away. #UFC274 https://t.co/gNTyYvLIhg

In the same interview with Brett Okamoto and ESPN MMA, Dariush revealed that he's seen scale tampering first hand and that's likely what happened to Oliveira.

"It's not a good situation for the UFC or Charles... As far as people getting on that scale and sitting on that scale, changing the pounds and kilos, totally true. All the time people do it. I've seen it. I've been doing my practice and I've seen people sititng on scales. I've seen both sides."

Despite this, Dariush praised the way Oliveira responded, who stepped into the cage with Gaethje and acted like a champion. The Brazilian extended his UFC win streak to eleven and improved his finish record (19) and submission record (16).

